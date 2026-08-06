Meghan Markle's journey from television actress to global entrepreneur has transformed her financial position. Before meeting Prince Harry, Meghan had already established herself through acting and lifestyle projects. After becoming the Duchess of Sussex and later stepping away from royal duties, she entered a new phase focused on media production, publishing, and business.

Her estimated net worth stands at around $60 million when combined with Prince Harry's wealth. The couple's income has come from entertainment contracts, book sales, investments, and commercial ventures.

From Hollywood Actress to Global Recognition

Born in Los Angeles in 1981, Meghan Markle grew up surrounded by the entertainment industry. Her father, Thomas Markle Sr, worked in television production, while her mother, Doria Ragland, was a yoga instructor. Meghan studied theatre and international relations at Northwestern University before starting her acting career.

Her early roles included appearances in television shows such as General Hospital, CSI: NY, and Fringe. She also featured in films including Remember Me and Horrible Bosses. Her major breakthrough arrived in 2011 when she joined the legal drama Suits as Rachel Zane. The role brought her international recognition and she remained with the series for seven seasons.

During her time on Suits, Meghan reportedly earned around $50,000 per episode at her peak. Her total earnings from the show are estimated at approximately $4 million before taxes.

Marriage to Prince Harry Changed Her Global Profile

Meghan met Prince Harry in 2016 through a mutual friend. Their relationship attracted worldwide attention before their engagement was announced in 2017. The couple married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in May 2018. Meghan became the Duchess of Sussex and began carrying out royal duties.

However, in January 2020, Harry and Meghan announced plans to step back as senior members of the royal family. They later moved to California and began building independent careers.

Multi-Million Dollar Media Deals

After leaving royal duties, Meghan and Harry focused heavily on media production. In 2020, they signed a multi-year Netflix agreement through their company Archewell Productions. The deal was widely reported to be worth around $60 million.

Their first major release, Harry & Meghan, became one of Netflix's most successful documentary launches at the time. The series explored their relationship, royal experiences, and decision to leave the UK. The couple also created projects including Heart of Invictus and Polo, while Meghan launched the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan.

Their partnership with Netflix later shifted from an exclusive production agreement to a first-look arrangement.

Podcasting and Publishing Income

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Meghan expanded her media presence through podcasting. Her Spotify series Archetypes examined stereotypes faced by women and featured guests including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Mindy Kaling. The podcast reached the top of Spotify charts before the partnership ended in 2023.

Prince Harry's publishing deal with Penguin Random House also became a major financial opportunity. His memoir Spare achieved strong global sales and became one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books.

Building a Lifestyle Brand

Meghan's interest in lifestyle content began before her royal connection. Between 2014 and 2017, she operated The Tig, a blog focused on travel, food, fashion, and wellness. She later launched As Ever, a lifestyle brand featuring home and culinary products. The venture represents her move towards building a consumer-focused business beyond entertainment.

She also returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, where she discusses entrepreneurship and women-led businesses.

Real Estate and Personal Investments

In 2020, Meghan and Harry purchased a home in Montecito, California, for approximately $14.7 million. The couple reportedly paid around $5 million in cash and secured a mortgage for the remaining amount.

They also repaid around $3 million spent on renovations at Frogmore Cottage, their former UK residence.

Charity Work Remains Central

Before joining the royal family, Meghan worked with organisations including World Vision and the United Nations on issues involving gender equality and global development. After becoming a royal, she supported projects such as Together: Our Community Cookbook, which raised funds for families affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Through Archewell, Meghan and Harry continue combining charitable initiatives with media projects.

A Different Path to Wealth

Meghan Markle's financial journey reflects a major shift in how public figures build modern careers. Her income now comes from multiple areas, including entertainment, publishing, business, and digital media.

At 45, Meghan has moved beyond her identity as an actress and royal family member to become a global entrepreneur building her own commercial platform.