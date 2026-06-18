Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly under mounting financial pressure in California, with one royal commentator claiming the couple may have to downsize from their £11 million Montecito mansion as income from their royal 'secrets' begins to dry up. The claims, centred on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their post-royal earning power, surfaced this week on a US podcast and have reignited questions over how sustainable their ultra-privileged West Coast lifestyle really is.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex bought their sprawling Montecito estate in 2020 after stepping back as senior working royals and relocating to the United States. The property, believed to have cost around $14 million, has since been the family's base, shared with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In the years since, Harry and Meghan have tried to turn their royal notoriety into a media empire, signing headline-grabbing deals, booking lucrative speaking spots and, more recently, launching Meghan's lifestyle brand.

Those efforts are now being openly questioned. Speaking on the 'The Royals Uncensored' podcast, columnist Maureen Callahan argued that the couple's earning model is starting to look strained, largely because the thing they were selling in the first place is no longer as fresh.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to be accompanied by their two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, in what would be their first trip to the UK as a family in four years, British media reported. https://t.co/YJ2y1msf2Y pic.twitter.com/eJDnWIyU0R — CNN (@CNN) June 18, 2026

'They are having a lot of trouble monetising what they used to monetise, which is their connection to the royal family, which was secrets of the royal family,' Callahan said, according to The Express. In her view, much of the initial commercial heat around Harry and Meghan came from the promise of insider revelations about royal life. Years on, with several tell-all interviews, a Netflix series and Harry's memoir already behind them, there is simply less new to say.

Callahan claimed what she called the couple's 'information supply' had been 'choked off', suggesting this had fed speculation that the Sussexes might eventually move to a cheaper property. 'The stories are that they may need to downsize from that $14m Montecito mansion,' she added. None of this has been confirmed by the couple or their representatives, so all talk of downsizing or financial stress remains firmly in the realm of rumour and should be treated with caution.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And The Limits Of Monetising Royal Turmoil

The suggestion that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now struggling to cash in on their royal past is not entirely out of step with their recent trajectory. The pair's early ventures leaned heavily on public curiosity about their split from the House of Windsor. They struck major media deals, including a high-profile agreement with Netflix and a now-ended partnership with Spotify, and appeared at big-ticket speaking engagements that traded on their global name recognition.

Over time, though, the couple has tried to pivot away from a constant retelling of their royal exit. Harry has focused on projects around mental health and veterans, while Meghan has turned toward lifestyle branding. That shift may be admirable, but it is also commercially riskier. Prestige media contracts were always going to be finite; a long-term business depends on people wanting the products on offer, not just the backstory.

It is in this context that questions about the Montecito estate land with particular force. Maintaining a vast Californian mansion of that calibre is eye-wateringly expensive, even before school fees, security and staff are factored in. The idea that the Sussexes might ultimately choose a slightly less gilded set-up is not far-fetched. Whether they are actually anywhere near that point right now, however, remains unproven.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly joining Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for a trip to the UK in July for the first time in four years. The family is heading across the pond for Invictus Games events, marking Meghan's first visit since Queen Elizabeth's… pic.twitter.com/dnERT0FmTj — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) June 17, 2026

Lifestyle Brand, Old Promises And A Possible Return To Acting

Callahan also floated the idea that Meghan may be considering a return to acting, the career she left when she married Harry in 2018. If accurate, it would mark a sharp detour from the duchess's recent efforts to build herself as a lifestyle entrepreneur in the Gwyneth Paltrow mould.

Meghan's current focus is her lifestyle company, As Ever, which offers items such as preserves, candles and decorative food products. The brand has drawn interest but also criticism, particularly after a 2016 interview from her old blog The Tig resurfaced online. Back then, Meghan spoke about wanting to recommend products that felt attainable rather than aspirational. Detractors have seized on that earlier rhetoric to argue that As Ever's premium pricing, including candle gift sets costing more than $100, sits awkwardly with the accessibility she once championed.

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Supporters might say this is simply what happens when a former actress becomes a duchess and then a brand, and that a bit of cognitive dissonance is inevitable. Critics see it as further evidence that the Sussex project has become increasingly muddled, pulled between social justice messaging and the realities of selling high-end goods.

There has been no verified statement from Meghan about any acting comeback, and no official comment from the couple's camp on the speculation over their finances. Until that changes, much of the current noise around Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just that: noise, fuelled by a media ecosystem that has learned the Sussexes' names still generate clicks even when hard facts are thin.

Away from the financial chatter, life in California appears to be rolling on. Meghan recently marked Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday with a rare, carefully curated Instagram post on 4 June, sharing family photographs from their home. One image showed Harry holding their daughter as Meghan smiled nearby; another captured Lilibet barefoot in the garden, her red hair loose and conspicuous. 'Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,' read the caption.

The couple are also expected, according to a BBC report, to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK in July. If confirmed, it would be the first time in four years that the children have accompanied both parents back to Harry's home country, their last visit being during the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. Since then, security disputes and the couple's non-working-royal status have kept the children in California.

In the meantime, Meghan's social media has offered occasional flashes of domestic normality, from a reported family day at Disneyland to a snapshot of Lilibet described as 'Mama's little helper' as the duchess prepared for a trip to Switzerland. The tension between those soft-focus images and the harsher financial rumour mill says something about where the Sussexes find themselves now: still a global story, but no longer entirely in control of the narrative they helped create.