Prince Harry arrived in Birmingham this week without Meghan Markle or their children, as he kicked off preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games, while a royal commentator claimed Prince William now 'despises' his younger brother and that the pair are 'no longer brothers.'

The Duke of Sussex's brief return to the UK had initially been billed as a chance to mix business with something approaching reconciliation. Harry was due to promote the Invictus Games, the sporting competition he founded for wounded and injured service personnel, and there was quiet speculation that time on home soil might also pave the way for warmer ties with his father, King Charles, and perhaps even his estranged brother. Instead, he flew in alone, with security fears cited for Meghan and the children's absence, and fresh claims of deep hostility from William dominating the headlines.

Prince William–Prince Harry Rift: Royal Expert Says 'No Longer Brothers'

The latest flare‑up in the saga between Prince William and Prince Harry came via the Daily Expresso podcast, where TalkTV host and royal commentator Mark Dolan said he had been told by multiple sources that the Prince of Wales 'f-ing hates his brother.' According to Dolan, these unnamed sources painted a stark picture of a relationship beyond repair.

'Those two are over and that William, I mean multiple quotes, 'f-ing hates his brother,' despises his brother, 'no longer brothers' might be the strongest that I've been told, all from different people,' he alleged on air.

It can be recalled that the breakdown between the two princes has been playing out in public for years. Harry's memoir Spare set fire to whatever bridges were left, detailing alleged physical altercations with William, claims of being sidelined within the institution and a sense that Meghan was never properly respected or protected. Before that came the Oprah Winfrey interview, the Netflix docuseries and a steady stream of pointed comments from California that were always going to land badly at Kensington Palace.

William has never publicly addressed the details of Spare or these latest accusations, sticking to the royal family's habitual 'never complain, never explain' approach. That silence has created a vacuum, and into it pour voices like Dolan's, each insisting they have the inside track on how bad things really are.

Even so, Dolan suggested that however strained matters may be, the future king would not wield his influence to strip his brother of protection. 'Notwithstanding that, I cannot imagine a world in which William tells RAVEC, the security authorities, do not protect that guy. I just can't see it,' he said, referring to the committee that oversees royal and VIP security.

Kensington Palace has not commented on Dolan's claims.

Prince Harry Security Row Shadows Solo UK Visit

Prince Harry's isolation on this trip is tied to a more concrete dispute, one fought not in podcasts but in courtrooms. Since stepping back as a working royal and moving to North America in 2020 with Meghan, Harry has been locked in a legal battle over his police protection whenever he returns to the UK.

RAVEC, the Home Office committee that controls taxpayer‑funded security for royals and public figures, decided that Harry would no longer receive automatic police protection in Britain. Instead, his security would be considered on a case‑by‑case basis. Harry challenged that decision through the courts, arguing that the UK remained dangerous for him and his family and that commercial security could not access the same intelligence or legal powers as police officers.

According to court records, he lost both his initial case and a subsequent appeal. After that defeat in May last year, he told the BBC in an emotional interview that he could not imagine bringing Meghan, Archie and Lilibet back to the UK without proper protection in place.

This week's travel plans underline how that anxiety has hardened into policy in the Sussex household. Harry arrived in Birmingham alone to front a one‑year countdown event for the 2027 Invictus Games, hosted in the city he once described as an ideal stage for wounded veterans to show what recovery can look like. Over the weekend, it emerged that Meghan and the children, who had been expected to travel with him, would no longer be joining him for the early part of the trip, with security cited as the reason.

It later emerged that Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are still expected in the UK later in the week, but the Duchess would not attend the Invictus countdown ceremony or appear at any public engagements. For a couple who once walked into royal events shoulder to shoulder, it is a wildly different picture, and not in the way fans had hoped.

The news came after quiet briefings in recent months that King Charles might use Harry's next UK visit to see his son and grandchildren, even if the meeting had to be private and tightly managed. There had been talk that an appearance for Invictus, a cause the late Queen supported, might provide neutral ground for a thaw. Instead, the optics are of a prince moving around his former home country with a far smaller entourage, while the rest of his family hangs back.

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The Home Office has consistently defended RAVEC's approach, insisting that security has to reflect current roles and threat assessments rather than past status. The department has argued in legal filings that it would be inappropriate to guarantee automatic police protection to individuals who are no longer working royals. Harry's team, in turn, has framed the case as a matter of safety rather than privilege.

Fans and critics have not exactly been shy about weighing in online. Supporters of Harry point to his military service and the very real threats he has previously faced, asking why a man who served in Afghanistan is now, in their view, being left to fend for himself. Others argue that he chose to walk away from official duties and that publicly funded perks come with strings attached.

Threaded through all of this is the question of family, and whether anything can realistically be rebuilt. If Dolan's claim that William 'despises' Harry is even half accurate, reunions seem a long way off. Yet, the same commentator insists William would still not put his brother at risk by blocking protection, which suggests the bond is not entirely dead, just buried under years of resentment and some very expensive legal paperwork.

For now, what the public sees is simple enough. In Birmingham, Harry is fronting a project many agree has changed lives, talking about resilience and recovery. Back in London and Windsor, his closest relatives remain out of frame, and that, more than any spicy podcast quote, tells its own story.