Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon bracelet drew attention at Centre Court on Sunday, when the 11-year-old royal arrived for the men's singles final wearing a nautical charm design that echoed a sentimental piece once cherished by her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Charlotte, attending Wimbledon on 12 July with the Prince and Princess of Wales and her elder brother Prince George, paired the bracelet with a cornflower blue dress as the family took their seats in the Royal Box to watch Jannik Sinner defend his title.

Royal watchers quickly noted the look, which appeared to reference her mother and a long-standing royal jewellery tradition in which pieces often carry personal meaning.

Charlotte, often described as Kate's 'mini-me', wore a cornflower dress that closely recalled the Roksanda design Kate chose for last year's final.

A Nautical Bracelet With A Quiet Diana Link

Charlotte's nautical-inspired charm bracelet, from Accessorize by M&S, was described by Tatler as carrying a 'deep-rooted family connection', prompting speculation it was intended as an echo of Diana's own charm bracelet, one of the most personal items in the late princess's collection.

Diana's bracelet was a gold chain given to her by Prince Charles shortly after their 1981 wedding, with Charles reportedly adding a new charm for each of their first ten anniversaries: a miniature St Paul's Cathedral for their wedding venue, ballet slippers for Diana's love of dance, a polo cap for Charles's sport, and a pig and an apple whose meanings remain unclear.

Most notable, according to Tatler, were the plain gold initials 'W' and 'H', added after the births of Princes William and Harry. The bracelet was rarely seen in public.

The suggestion now is that Charlotte's Wimbledon piece is a subtle reference to that tradition rather than a direct copy, adapted for a younger wearer.

This is not Charlotte's first charm bracelet moment at the tournament. At last year's final, she wore a Pandora bracelet customised with her own choices, including a Disney Eternity Circle charm set with her emerald birthstone, a rose gold Nala figurine from The Lion King, and a white heart disc.

Where Diana's bracelet marked a decade of marriage and motherhood, Charlotte's pieces reflect her current interests.

Diana References That Go Beyond Centre Court

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The jewellery references to Diana extend beyond Wimbledon.

At Trooping the Colour on 13 June, Charlotte and Kate wore matching three-strand pearl bracelets, Kate's a Nigel Milne design that belonged to Diana and was worn on a 1989 tour of Hong Kong.

Last December, during a mother-daughter piano duet at Kate's Together at Christmas concert, Charlotte wore a navy Boden jumper named the 'Diana', a likely nod, Hello! suggested, to the late princess's preference for statement collars.

On Sunday, Kate echoed her daughter's blue with a custom olive Emilia Wickstead dress and a straw LK Bennett hat first worn at Wimbledon in 2022, completing the look with a DeMellier bag, Ralph Lauren pumps, Van Cleef & Arpels earrings and a Halcyon Days bracelet.

The Princess of Wales has previously told the BBC that Wimbledon 'was very much part of my growing up' and called it 'such a quintessential part of the English summer'. The family received a standing ovation on entering the Royal Box.

Prince Louis was absent from Centre Court but still featured in conversation: ball girl Jenna Fontanilla told The Telegraph that Kate mentioned Louis wants to 'become a ball boy', an aside that underlined how the next generation is already being introduced to Wimbledon traditions, charm bracelets included.