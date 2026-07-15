Meghan Markle has never confirmed having cosmetic work, yet fresh scrutiny from a plastic surgeon suggests questions about her changing appearance are still being raised.

One cosmetic expert, who has not treated Markle and does not have access to her medical records, has analysed photographs of the Duchess of Sussex taken over an eight‑year period.

The surgeon suggested that Prince Harry's wife may have undergone cosmetic procedures. His verdict points to a series of subtle tweaks rather than a dramatic transformation, and that subtlety, he says, is precisely the point: the changes were not obvious.

Plastic Surgeon Dr Anthony Youn On Markle's Nose And Lips

Dr Anthony Youn, a Michigan-based plastic surgeon known for analysing celebrity looks, compared photographs of Markle at 17 and at 25 to establish what he considers her natural baseline. He said the earlier images showed features consistent with her heritage, before any possible work was done.

'Here she is at the age of 17, and here she is at the age of 25. This is who I consider to be the natural young Meghan Markle before she may have had anything done,' he said. 'When you take a look at her nose, she has a very characteristic nose.

She has a bit of a round tip to her nose, and she has a little bit of width to her nose, which is very consistent with her ethnicity. When you take a look at her lips, they also appear to have been very subtly plumped as well.'

He went further when asked directly whether Markle's nose had changed over the years, though he was careful not to rule out simpler explanations.

'I think she has, but it's possible that some of this could be contouring and lighting,' he explained, noting that clever highlighting can make a nose 'appear slimmer.' On her lips, he added, 'And she may have, at times, had a little tweak to her lips with a little filler.'

Youn concluded that Markle is 'a gorgeous woman' and said any changes to her face were 'very, very subtle', adding that they were not 'so obvious' to 'somebody who's not a trained eye.'

Why Experts Differ Over Possible Botox

Youn is less convinced about Botox, pointing to visible movement in Markle's forehead as evidence against it. 'Botox paralyses and weakens muscles, preventing them from contracting, and if you've got a lot of Botox in your forehead, you can't do this,' he explained.

A surgeon at Estherian Clinic offered a different assessment. They said the smoothness of Markle's forehead pointed the other way. They suggested Markle may have had Botox 'on strategic parts of her face', adding that 'her forehead looks smoother and a lot more wrinkle-free than before.'

The clinic also raised the possibility of masseter Botox, noting 'she also may have gotten some masseter Botox, as her jaw looks a little narrower compared to before.'

The treatment involves injecting Botox into the jaw muscle used for chewing, relaxing it so the lower face appears slimmer, and it is also used to ease jaw clenching and teeth grinding.

The Women Seeking Meghan Markle's Features

Meghan Markle's look has inspired more than just tabloid speculation. Texan woman Xochi Greer told ABC News' 'Nightline' that Markle's features shaped her own decision to pursue plastic surgery.

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'I think she's a beautiful woman with beautiful features, and, as I'm changing the features that I have, yes, I want those features to more resemble Meghan,' Greer said, while pointing to a scene from 'Suits' in which she compared her nose with Markle's.

'See her pretty nose? See how hers has that nice little turn, that nice little button and mine kind of is long and down? Mine's like a sad nose, and hers is a happy nose,' she said.

Renata Williams, a 33-year-old Houston real estate agent, also wanted to achieve Markle's jaw and cheekbones. Beyond the physical features themselves, she admired Markle's manner and public work.

'She's graceful. I mean, she's intelligent, the way she gives back to the community,' Williams said. 'I know that I'm not going to look just like her. But at the same time, she has a lot of features that I admire. And I would like them on me.'

Plastic surgeon Dr Franklin Rose said Markle had become 'one of the new "it girls"' among clients seeking facial enhancements.