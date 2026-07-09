Prince Harry's strained relationship with King Charles has 'effectively' broken down after the monarch reportedly rescinded an invitation for his son to stay at Buckingham Palace during his current trip to London for the 2027 Invictus Games preparations, royal commentator and former palace butler Grant Harrold has claimed.

Harry, 41, is in the UK this week to mark the countdown to the Invictus Games, which will return to Britain in 2027. Hopes that the visit might double as a quiet family reset had been swirling for months, particularly after suggestions that Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, could join him and see the King in person. That idea collapsed once the Sussexes were refused taxpayer-funded protection for any family trip, and Harry ultimately flew to London alone.

Prince Harry's Buckingham Palace Invitation 'Rescinded'

Harrold, who worked for Charles for seven years when he was Prince of Wales, said the King initially extended a rare olive branch by offering Prince Harry accommodation at Buckingham Palace during the visit. Speaking on behalf of ActionNetwork, he said the offer was pulled back after Harry failed to respond in time.

Before the trip, Harrold said, Charles had tried to keep the door open. But Harry's delayed answer appears to have been interpreted inside the royal camp as yet another snub, reinforcing a pattern that insiders say has worn everyone down.

Harrold told ActionNetwork that, from where he sits, the odds of a genuine reconciliation are now minimal. The betting site put the chance of a reunion between the King and his younger son before the end of 2027 at just 12.5 per cent, and Harrold did not sound inclined to argue with that calculation.

'I think the chances of any kind of reconnection now are very slim,' he said. 'I'd say it's highly unlikely we're going to see any sort of reconciliation anytime soon. It feels as though the ship has sailed, and that relationship, as we once knew it, is effectively over.'

He added that the recent stand-off over Harry's London accommodation, after what he described as tentative progress earlier this year, had jolted his previous optimism. 'I was really positive that we were moving in the right direction but events of the last couple of days have really turned everything on its head,' Harrold said. 'This felt like the last chance for Harry to prove he was ready to make amends and he has sadly wasted that chance.'

Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on Harrold's account. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Cancer Diagnoses And A Family Still Split

To recall, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and relocated to Montecito, California. Since then, the couple have given explosive interviews and released the memoir Spare, which detailed Harry's grievances with palace life and his fraught relationship with his brother, Prince William. The fallout has left Harry estranged not only from William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, but effectively from the wider royal institution.

Against that backdrop, some observers thought Charles's health scare might soften positions on both sides. The King, now 77, disclosed in early 2024 that he had been diagnosed with a form of cancer after treatment for a prostate issue. He later confirmed his treatment workload would be scaled back. Catherine also revealed she had cancer, though she is currently in remission.

Harrold suggested that a major health crisis, rather than a routine working visit such as Harry's Invictus trip, may now be the only thing capable of forcing a meaningful reset.

'It's going to take something truly significant to change the current situation,' he said. 'I hate to say it, but I think it would have to be something health-related, or something involving the king, for Harry and the rest of the family to come back together in any meaningful way.'

'As things stand today, that's really the only scenario in which I can see any kind of reunion happening. For the foreseeable future, I just don't see it happening. At this point, any reconciliation feels a very long way off.'

The picture he paints is bleak, and perhaps a little brutal, but it chimes with what many royal-watchers have been saying quietly for months: that the emotional gap between Montecito and Windsor is not just physical mileage.

Prince Harry's UK Visit Without Meghan Or The Children

In case you missed it, early speculation had Harry bringing Meghan, Archie and Lilibet to the UK around the Invictus events, with some reports suggesting the visit could include a carefully stage-managed meeting with the King. That would have been the first time the children spent any known time with their grandfather on British soil.

Instead, security arrangements became a fresh flashpoint. After the Sussexes were denied taxpayer-funded police protection for a family trip, the plan fizzled. Harry has fought, and lost, legal battles over state security in Britain, arguing that private guards cannot replicate official police protection. The issue matters practically, but also symbolically, because for Harry it feeds into the same old row about status, safety and whether he is still considered part of the institutional 'we.'

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So he arrived alone. No Meghan, no children, no smiling balcony shots or fleeting drive-through photo-op at the palace. Just Harry, his Invictus commitments and the same cold questions about where he now fits.

Harrold's language, that Harry 'sadly wasted' what he saw as a last chance, will sting many fans who feel the burden cannot simply be placed on the son who left. Others will argue that after Spare and the Netflix stuff, the onus is inevitably on Harry to make the first move and then stick with it, even when his family does not bend.

What is clear is that, despite two royal cancer diagnoses, a new Invictus chapter and an ageing monarch, those watching for a neat reconciliation moment will probably be waiting a long while yet.