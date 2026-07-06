Prince Harry will travel to the UK next week without Meghan Markle or their two children, according to a source close to the Duke of Sussex, in what would have been the family's first trip back to Britain together since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022. The decision follows a fresh dispute over police protection, after Harry's team was told he would not receive full-time security for his family throughout the visit.

The change has reignited the long-running dispute over royal security and reopened old wounds over Harry's public criticism of his family. Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says she is not surprised by the change in the slightest.

Why Meghan and the Children Are Staying Behind

Sources close to Prince Harry reportedly said that Meghan and the couple's children will not accompany him to London, though arrangements for the rest of the trip remain under review. It would have marked the family's first visit to the UK together since Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

The change comes down to security. Prince Harry had reportedly sought police protection for the visit, but his team were told it would not be provided. His spokesperson has maintained that the issue has never been accommodation, but whether 'appropriate and proportionate protective security' is available throughout the trip.

Prince Harry is due in Birmingham on 9 and 10 July for engagements tied to the Invictus Games Foundation, marking the one-year countdown to the 2027 Birmingham Games. He lost his legal challenge over the downgrading of his taxpayer-funded protection back in May 2025.

BREAKING: As we reported earlier this week, Harry is serious that the threats against him in the UK are so credible that he will not travel to london with Meghan and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

They might however join him for UK events OUTSIDE London.… — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 4, 2026

Kinsey Schofield Accuses Harry of 'Villainising' His Own Family

Read more King Charles May Miss Chance To See His Grandchildren as Prince Harry Visits UK Alone Over Security Fears King Charles May Miss Chance To See His Grandchildren as Prince Harry Visits UK Alone Over Security Fears

For royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the news came as no shock at all. "I've always believed it when I see it. I think Prince Harry loves to villainise his family," she said while speaking to Kevin O'Sullivan on TalkTV.

Schofield claims she predicted this outcome from the outset. 'My prediction was that Harry would not come, or Harry, Meghan and the kids would not come,' she said, adding that Harry would blame security 'to once again villainise his father' by suggesting the King is not 'making my family feel safe in the UK.'

She went further, calling the entire trip 'a setup.' 'If Harry didn't get his way, then he gets to continue to villainise his father, which he has been consistently doing between "Spare," between the Netflix series,' Schofield continued.

'He's been critical of his father and trying to put the royal family in this really negative light,' she added. Schofield predicted Harry will frame the outcome simply as 'My dad is the bad guy.'

A Pattern Harry Has Followed Before, From 'Spare' to Sit-Down Interviews

Schofield's comments echo a long-running criticism of Harry's public remarks about King Charles. In his memoir, 'Spare,' Harry described a strained relationship with his father and brother, and accused royal aides of briefing against him and Meghan.

He has repeated similar grievances in television interviews, including his BBC sit-down after losing his security appeal. 'I can't see a world where I would be bringing my wife and kids back to the UK at this point,' he said in May 2025.

King Charles reportedly offered Prince Harry and his family accommodation at a royal residence, and Harry allegedly took it as a sign his security request would also be approved. So, he was reportedly left 'devastated' after being told he would not receive full police protection for his family.

A source claimed the King made clear he wants to see his son and grandchildren but will not intervene in decisions that fall under RAVEC's authority, as police protection is determined by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee rather than the monarch himself.

Whether that goodwill survives this latest security dispute remains to be seen. For now, according to Schofield, the pattern of blaming the family is one Harry is unlikely to break.