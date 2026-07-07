Prince Harry is said to be 'still keen to see Charles, which he is looking forward to', during his visit to the UK, raising fresh speculation that the long-running rift with the Royal Family could ease, even if only briefly, despite the recent withdrawal of an offer for him to stay overnight at Buckingham Palace.

An insider said a meeting could take place 'if schedules allow', following months of public disagreements over security arrangements, legal battles and tensions between the Duke of Sussex and senior royals.

While no formal reunion has been confirmed, the possibility of a father‑and‑son meeting has renewed interest in whether both sides are prepared to maintain a personal relationship despite their well-documented differences. Any face‑to‑face encounter would mark another chapter in one of the monarchy's most closely followed relationships.

Prince Harry Reportedly Eager to See King Charles

The reported visit follows King Charles's offer to accommodate Prince Harry at a royal residence during his time in Britain. Although the gesture was viewed by some royal observers as a positive sign, it did not include changes to the Duke's security arrangements, an issue that has remained a major point of contention.

The insider also claimed that 'they are working on ways that this can happen safely', suggesting both sides are exploring arrangements that address Prince Harry's long‑standing security concerns during his UK visit.

The Duke of Sussex has repeatedly spoken about the importance of his relationship with his father, while also expressing disappointment over how disputes surrounding security and other family matters have unfolded in recent years.

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Security Row Still Central To Sussex Return

The possibility of a meeting comes against the backdrop of Prince Harry's long‑running concerns over police protection while in the UK.

The Duke has previously argued that the current security arrangements make it difficult for him to bring his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, to Britain.

His legal efforts have focused on securing a level of protection he considers appropriate for himself and his family, with court hearings outlining why he believes current provisions are insufficient when he is on British soil.

Those concerns have been central to his legal challenges and have also influenced how frequently the Sussex family returns to the UK. Although accommodation has reportedly been offered, the absence of additional security measures means the wider disagreement has not been resolved.

Personal Ties Tested By Ongoing Royal Rift

Royal commentators have suggested that maintaining personal contact between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles could prove important even if broader reconciliation within the Royal Family remains unlikely in the near future.

The reported willingness to meet reflects the distinction between family relationships and institutional disagreements. While Prince Harry has publicly criticised aspects of royal life in interviews, documentaries and his memoir, he has also indicated that he wants to preserve his relationship with his father.

Whether the reported meeting ultimately takes place remains uncertain, particularly given the King's schedule and public duties. However, Prince Harry's reported optimism has renewed attention on whether both men can continue to build a personal connection despite the challenges that have shaped their relationship in recent years.