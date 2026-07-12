Prince Harry travelled to London for a week of public engagements. Instead, he landed in the middle of a costly legal reckoning that has reportedly left his wife seething.

The Duke of Sussex lost his four-year privacy battle against the Daily Mail's publisher on 7 July. An insider now claims Meghan Markle is bracing for a bill her husband 'doesn't have the money for.'

Meghan Markle 'Likely To Be Very Furious' Over the Legal Bill

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According to a source, Prince Harry is in a difficult financial position after his most recent legal defeat. The Sussexes are allegedly already struggling with money, so the legal fees can add strain to their finances.

'Harry definitely doesn't have the money for it,' an insider told Page Six, adding that Markle will 'likely be very furious about the fees' because she allegedly doesn't want him to be involved in it in the first place.

The source claimed Markle had reservations about the case from the outset. 'She did not want him to [pursue the case]', the insider added.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment.

Could Elton John Help Cover Prince Harry's Legal Costs?

With Prince Harry facing a bill running into the millions, attention has turned to who might help him pay it. One legal source named his fellow claimant and longtime friend, Sir Elton John, as someone who could potentially help cover the costs.

'The people funding the case will likely help Harry with costs,' the insider said. 'Elton John could also well help Harry out. They're extremely close.'

But Harry is not the only one who could be pursued. Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) can target whichever claimant is most likely to pay up, rather than chasing each one individually.

Colin Campbell, a former Costs Judge at the Royal Courts of Justice and now a consultant at Kain Knight, explained how the process could work.

'Associated Newspapers can choose who they proceed against [for costs], and who is liable to pay,' Campbell explained. 'They can choose who has the most money and who will be easiest to get payment from ... It could be Elton John, Prince Harry, and Elizabeth Hurley ... they don't have to go to each claimant separately.'

Inside Prince Harry's Four-Year Legal Battle Against the Daily Mail

Prince Harry and six other claimants, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, accused Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, of unlawfully gathering information. Prince Harry's claim related to 14 articles published between 2001 and 2013.

Mr Justice Matthew Nicklin ruled the claimants had failed to prove their allegations. The judge ruled that they had insufficient evidence against Daily Mail, saying, 'Suspicion, even understandable suspicion, is not proof.'

ANL called Nicklin's decision 'an overwhelming victory' for the paper. Harry and his fellow claimant, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, however, branded the outcome 'a complete and obvious whitewash'.

Before the case reached trial, Prince Harry and his fellow claimants reportedly made an informal attempt to settle. The Daily Mail's publisher refused the offer, choosing to fight the case in court instead.

Sussexes' Finances Already Under Pressure Before the Ruling

Prince Harry's defeat lands at an already tense financial moment. An insider previously claimed 'money's tight' in the Sussex household with Markle reportedly choosing to focus on her business instead of taking a luxury summer holiday, leaving Prince Harry disappointed.

The couple's security alone reportedly costs close to £2.3 million ($3 million) a year, and they hold two mortgages on their Montecito mansion. With the total legal costs reportedly estimated at around £50 million ($67 million) across all seven claimants, the timing could hardly be worse.