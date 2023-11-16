Prince Harry only wanted to share his truth in his memoir "Spare" but in doing so, he only further drifted apart from his brother Prince William. There is still tension nearly a year after the book's publication.

The Duke of Sussex released his memoir on Jan. 10 this year and it contained some intimate details about his life and explosive revelations about the royal family. He accused Queen Camilla of working with the British tabloids to rehabilitate her image from being known as then-Prince Charles' mistress.

The 39-year-old also claimed his brother physically assaulted him during a heated argument about Meghan Markle in 2019. Even before he released his book, he had already shared a series of criticisms against the institution in various TV interviews in the U.S.A. including the infamous Oprah interview in March 2021.

In excerpts of his book obtained by People, Scobie claims that "Spare" was Prince Harry's "last attempt at telling his family how he's felt for years because clearly there's never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings".

“William has prioritized his loyalty to the monarchy. . . even quietly cooperating with the U.K. press to undermine Harry.”



Exclusive extracts from #ENDGAME in the new issue of @people:https://t.co/LvZyBBsuu7 pic.twitter.com/R4hpjNab5g — Omid Scobie (@scobie) November 15, 2023

He noted that the British royal family is not known for its focus on feelings and is very stern when it comes to keeping a stiff upper lip. They abide by the royal decree of "never complain, never explain" so they have remained mum on the duke's claims in his memoir.

Scobie, co-author of the book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle called "Finding Freedom", said that the royals are putting on a brave face instead because "part of the buy-in from the (British) public is that the royal family is the nation's family".

He added that Prince William, in his loyalty to the monarchy, has even quietly cooperated with the U.K. press to undermine his brother. But Kensington Palace has yet to comment on this allegation from the writer.

The author said in writing his book: "I was talking to a source quite early on in the process and they called Harry a 'defector' and said that was William's view. These were two men who once upon a time were firmly aligned in their outlook. One of them had to move on to also protect the crown."

Scobie, who has been dubbed as the Sussexes' mouthpiece, claimed the royals should correct past mistakes if they want the monarchy to still exist generations from now. He added: "There's a real chance here to learn and adapt to modern society and also make up for mistakes of the past. It's their move."

As for any chance of reconciliation between Prince Harry and Prince William, the author said "there's no going back". He added: "These are probably sad realisations that will be had far too late in the journey. In the eyes of some within the institution, Harry is a threat to the crown. His freedom to exert his own thinking outside of the confines of the institution has made him the enemy."

Scobie further shared an instance that proved the rift between the brothers during Queen Elizabeth II's death. He said the duke was "ignored" after he texted Prince William about flying with them to Scotland.

"Though there were available seats on William's chartered Dassault Falcon private jet, which was leaving in less than an hour, Harry was left to fend for himself," Scobie writes, citing a source who said that the Prince of Wales "clearly didn't want to see his brother" and that he had left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to operate "in the dark".

The insider shared it was "upsetting" to see the Duke of Sussex "completely by himself on this". By the time Prince Harry landed in Scotland and arrived at Balmoral Castle, Queen Elizabeth II had already died. He said he learned of her death through the news and not from his family. "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival" arrives on November 28.