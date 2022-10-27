Prince Harry's memoir finally has a release date and despite speculations, it is not coming out this year but in January 2023.

"After months of frenzied speculation, the book has a publication date: Jan. 10, 2023, according to industry executives," the New York Times wrote in an article released on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex, his publisher Penguin Random House, and Meghan Marke have yet to confirm the release date. It was initially speculated to hit shelves in December this year but the 38-year-old allegedly wanted to delay its release out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth II and his father becoming King Charles III.

According to rumours, Prince Harry wanted to tone down some of the contents especially those wherein he and the Duchess of Sussex made unflattering comments about His Majesty.

He reportedly also wanted to add another chapter dedicated to his grandmother, in which he wanted to talk about the funeral and her legacy. However, none of these reports have been confirmed.

The release of Prince Harry's memoir comes just months ahead of King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023. Sources claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's invite to the momentous occasion and the fate of their children Archie and Lilibet's royal titles rely on the contents of the book.

King Charles III wants to ensure first that his son's tome does not contain revelations that could be damaging not just to his reputation but that of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and to the monarchy in general. Camilla is bracing herself for any damage and is ready to hide away. Meghan Markle allegedly also told her husband to write about the treatment she received while a working royal.

However, only Prince Harry himself, his publisher, and his ghostwriter are privy to the contents of the memoir. What people know so far about it is that it contains accurate and wholly truthful accounts of the duke's life and his experiences. Penguin Random House also called it an "intimate" book and one that the royal wrote not as the prince he was born, but as the man, he has become.