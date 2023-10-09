Prince William and Kate Middleton have announced their plan to attend a mental health forum for young people on World Mental Health Day. Their event falls on the same day as the summit that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will host in New York City on October 10.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will co-host a forum alongside a charity and top radio station in Birmingham, according to Kensington Palace.

"Their Royal Highnesses, together with The Royal Foundation and in partnership with The Mix and with the support of BBC Radio 1, will host a forum for young people in Birmingham," the palace said in a statement.

The forum called "Exploring our Emotional Worlds" is expected to "bring together 100 young delegates nominated by ten leading mental health and youth engagement charities to start a conversation about how they manage their emotions and how they can be supported to build their resilience and protective factors such as healthy relationships which make it easier to navigate bumps in the road as they go through life".

Kensington Palace said the event will feature "famous faces from Radio 1 and the wider mental health space" and will provide the attendees the "opportunity to talk about the specific mental health challenges their generation faces, explore what more they could do to understand and manage their emotions and discuss the solutions that could support them to better look after their own and each other's mental wellbeing".

The Prince and Princess of Wales will carry out engagements across the country next week to mark #WorldMentalHealthDay, which takes place on Tuesday 10th October. Details to follow in due course. pic.twitter.com/K0E4iLrFfY — Majesty Magazine & Joe Little (@MajestyMagazine) October 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York City on October 10 to host their first-ever in-person "The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age" at Hudson Yards. The forum will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss connected to their child's social media use.

A spokesperson for the couple said "the families have been engaged with The Archewell Foundation for the past year, bolstering community and driving towards solutions. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families".

The forum is part of Project Healthy Mind's second annual World Mental Health Day Festival. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the summit which Carson Daly, board member of Project Healthy Minds, will moderate.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sit down with U.S. @Surgeon_General, and NBC's Carson Daly for ‘The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age,’ a discussion on building community and positive change for a safer online world for young people. — Project Healthy Minds (@ProjHealthyMind) October 6, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton will also carry out other engagements across the U.K. in the subsequent two days. They aim "to highlight the importance of mental well-being, including with university students and emergency responders. They will also shine a light on the interaction between mental health and sport".

Kensington Palace said these engagements align with the couple's "longstanding commitment to encourage people to speak openly about their mental health, including through the milestone Heads Together campaign that was launched in 2016".

"Heads Together" was an initiative launched by Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry which aimed to remove the stigma surrounding mental health conversations. Meghan Markle joined the initiative in February 2018 during a mental health forum hosted by the Royal Foundation in London.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to NYC comes after they attended the Women of Vision Awards at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16. The couple, along with the duchess' mother Doria Ragland, were involved in what they called a "near-catastrophic car chase" involving the paparazzi for nearly two hours. Their return to the Big Apple on October 10 will likely draw comparisons from their last visit.

Meanwhile, Prince William was also recently in New York for a two-day visit on September 18. He attended the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on September 19 while Kate Middleton remained in the U.K. to carry out her own royal engagements.