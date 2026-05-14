Prince William has privately warned that 'there will be consequences' if Prince Harry continues taking public 'swipes' at the royal family, as tensions between Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unresolved more than four years after the Sussexes quit royal life.

The news came after a friend of Prince Harry told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that the Duke of Sussex, 41, feels a deep regret that his children with Meghan, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, do not enjoy the same kind of extended royal upbringing as Prince William and Princess Kate's children.

✅These two do not just hope for something, THEY DEMAND IT!! I, myself, am sick and tired of reading about ‘poor little Harry’! Palace insider quotes, “Harry has been coming in with all these demands on behalf of Meghan, and it’s already rubbing a lot of palace aides up the wrong… pic.twitter.com/nE9Sprha33 — JuliaSugarbaker@🍷🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@DeltaSassy) May 8, 2026

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, are said to benefit from a broad family network around their Berkshire prep school, something Harry reportedly believes his own children are 'missing out' on. All of this is being relayed through unnamed sources, not on-the-record statements.

Prince William, Prince Harry And The Battle Over Their Children's Worlds

Prince Harry and Meghan, 44, stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to North America, later giving high‑profile interviews and releasing Harry's memoir that set out grievances with the institution and with individual relatives. According to In Touch, those moves have left Prince William 'in no way over his anger' towards his younger brother and sister‑in‑law, particularly when he feels his own wife and children are being used as reference points in Harry's continuing complaints.

Prince William Warns ‘There Will Be Consequences’ If Prince Harry Keeps Taking ‘Swipes’ at Royals https://t.co/2n5jFIauzv pic.twitter.com/tTJw970bYU — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) May 12, 2026

'William is ferociously protective of his wife and kids, even the whiff of Harry dragging them into his woe‑is‑me narrative gets his hackles up,' an insider told the magazine. The same source claimed that hearing Harry had been 'complaining about his kids getting more access to family perks really set William off'.

That alleged sensitivity around their children underlines how personal the rift has become. Harry's friend suggested to the Daily Mail that Archie and Lilibet lack the 'extensive family network' enjoyed by their cousins at school in Berkshire. The framing paints Harry as a father looking back at the royal system he left behind and wondering what his decision has cost his own children.

According to the In Touch source, William's view is blunt. The Prince of Wales 'says Harry only has himself to blame for the situation' and believes his younger brother is 'now grasping at anything he can to try and shirk responsibility.' It is an accusation that, if accurate, shows just how little sympathy remains in Kensington Palace for Harry's narrative of exile and isolation.

'There Will Be Consequences': William's Reported Line In The Sand

The same insider goes further, claiming that the future king has been explicit in private about what happens if this pattern continues. 'They're in for a rude awakening if they think William will stand back and let them drag his wife and their children into their chaos,' the source said of Harry and Meghan. The idea here is not simply that William is offended, but that he is prepared to act.

GOOD! That creep needs to be put in his place! pic.twitter.com/cAZlIPK2o8 — Harry, Meghan’s Spare (@ViQueenie) May 12, 2026

What 'consequences' might look like is not spelled out. However, the insider insists William 'has made sure to let their mutual friends know there will be consequences if Harry doesn't muzzle himself.' The language is stark, and it suggests that William sees the couple's recent messaging, whether filtered through friends or delivered on the record, as edging too close to his own young family.

As with any anonymous briefing, none of this has been publicly confirmed by William, Harry, Meghan or their official representatives. There is no direct evidence that either brother has discussed these claims in their own words. That does not mean the tensions are imaginary, but it does place the story firmly in the realm of contested, off‑the‑record royal gossip rather than verifiable fact.

Simon Vigar: "They (Sussexes) are NOT out of control - BUT THEY'RE OUT OF THE CONTROL of CHARLES and WILLIAM."👏



That's right. Willy better get used to the fact that neither he, his dad or the Firm can tell Harry & Meghan they don't have a right to live a life of service.



It's… pic.twitter.com/NYEmgFpH6g — D.B.🌸 (@DBrown99944) May 9, 2026

Against that backdrop, In Touch has previously reported that Harry and Meghan would like a route back into some form of royal role as their popularity falls. If that is their private hope, the latest briefings paint William as an obstacle rather than an ally. The suggestion that he will not 'stand back' if they keep referencing his household hints at a man who now sees distance, not reconciliation, as his best protection.

What is left is an uneasy picture of two brothers whose public images are still intertwined even as their lives pull further apart. Prince William and Prince Harry have moved from sharing a palace to communicating, if at all, through carefully chosen friends and sharply worded warnings, with their children's very different childhoods becoming the latest fault line.