Prince William's alleged fury over the future of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has erupted into 'explosive fights' with King Charles III behind palace doors, a source has claimed, as the Royal Family grapples with how far to go in punishing the disgraced royal following his recent arrest in Norfolk.

The report came after Andrew, the former Duke of York, was detained on 19 February at his temporary home on the King's Sandringham estate on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police are examining his communications with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during Andrew's period as a UK trade envoy. He was questioned for 11 hours and later released without charge.

Andrew's public life first unravelled when his friendship with Epstein became a national scandal, culminating in that disastrous BBC Newsnight interview and his withdrawal from frontline royal duties.

According to the source, the then-Duke's links to Epstein were, in Prince William's view, the moment when firm and immediate action should have been taken to remove him from the line of succession and from royal life altogether.

Instead, the monarchy moved more slowly. Charles eventually stripped his younger brother of military titles and royal patronages and, in 2025, removed the remaining honours, but the new details of Andrew's arrest have apparently reopened old arguments within the family.

The heir to the throne is said to believe that half-measures have allowed the scandal to drag on and further damage the institution he will one day lead.

Prince William Fury Over 'Stain' Of Andrew

The alleged Prince William fury centres on a simple question that has haunted the House of Windsor for years: what, exactly, should be done with Andrew? The source told Examiner that William, 43, feels his uncle 'should have been removed from the line of succession immediately and cut out of royal life' as soon as the Epstein connection raised serious concerns.

'The fact that the situation with Andrew wasn't dealt with ages ago is horrifying to him,' the insider said, adding that William now accuses his father of 'dragging his feet.'

The source went further, saying the Prince of Wales wants to see 'serious consequences, including being cut from the line of succession' and that he is pressing for swift decisions rather than allowing what he reportedly calls a 'stain' to linger over the monarchy.

There is also, if the briefing is to be believed, a sense of steely resolve on William's part. The source claimed he believes the family 'can't let Andrew's threats of retaliation derail them.'

No detail was given on what form such threats might take, and there has been no public suggestion from Andrew that he intends to retaliate against his relatives, so that assertion sits firmly in the realm of unverified insider chatter.

From William's perspective, the stakes are not just reputational but constitutional. The line of succession is a matter of law, not simply a matter of family preference, and removing someone from it would be a dramatic step. Still, according to this account, the Prince of Wales is willing to push that argument, even at the cost of a serious rift with his father.

King Charles Resists Pressure Over Prince Andrew

If William is pushing, Charles appears to be digging in. The same source described a monarch who 'refuses to be pushed,' despite having already taken the significant step in 2025 of stripping Andrew of his remaining titles and honours. That resistance is what has led to 'some very explosive fights behind closed doors.'

The picture painted is of a strained partnership at the top of the royal hierarchy. William was reportedly promised more responsibility and greater say over how the institution is run, yet, according to the insider, he now feels 'frozen out' as his father asserts his authority. 'The tension between them is obvious to everyone, and it's only getting worse,' the source claimed.

Read more Royal Family Reportedly Softening Toward Prince Andrew As Pressure Grows Over Epstein Fallout Royal Family Reportedly Softening Toward Prince Andrew As Pressure Grows Over Epstein Fallout

Another insider quoted by Examiner in December suggested William had assumed 2026 would be a 'breakthrough year' in which he could 'put his stamp on things,' only to find Charles intent on reminding 'everyone that he's still the boss while he's alive.'

The implication is of a generational clash: a son eager to modernise and cut loose a deeply unpopular relative, and a father who prefers caution and control.

None of the parties involved has publicly commented on these alleged rows. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have maintained their usual silence on internal family dynamics, and Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing regarding Epstein.

With no charges laid following his latest arrest, the legal process remains at an early and uncertain stage. Everything else, the supposed shouting matches, the power struggle, the exact consequences William wants, relies on sources and cannot be independently verified.