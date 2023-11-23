Princess Eugenie is finding it difficult to shed some weight following the birth of her second child with husband Jack Brooksbank earlier this year. She is already a mum to two-year-old son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

It has been over five months since the 33-year-old gave birth to her second child, named Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on May 30. Yet she still has to shed the weight she gained when she was pregnant with him.

"I don't know about you, but on the post-baby body thing — it sends me mad, but I find it really hard to shake baby weight," Princess Eugenie admitted during a discussion about food, family, and her "Floodlight" podcast on the "Table Manners" podcast with hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware.

She added: "I guess society dictates that you have to shake your baby weight and all that stuff."

The youngest child of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew also talked about the pressures of growing up in the limelight and being scrutinised for her looks. She said it has definitely "caused a couple of issues" around her "relationship with having to look a certain way".

"I guess everybody has that if you're in the public eye. I guess within our family, it happens at that perfect age where you're, you know, 13 years old and you've got that dorky bowl haircut and you're a bit chubby and you know, all the boys are bullying you and all that kind of stuff," she said.

Princess Eugenie called it a "dream" having to split her time between the U.K. and Portugal, where her husband works. She said she can go out in Portugal in casual clothes and not feel conscious.

She explained: "I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind, not care. No one cares."

Speaking of her family, the royal shared that her two sons inherited her ability to sleep soundly. She said she sleeps "like a log" even with two young children and joked that she could win an Olympic medal in sleeping.

"I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping," she shared adding that "Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning".

She continued: "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

Princess Eugenie also talked about her plans to send her children to school in the U.K. and hinted at them attending Marlborough College as she had "loved" her time there. She also does not plan to send them to boarding school until they are at least 13 years old because she wants to spend more time with them as they grow.

Princess Eugenie shared that her husband went to boarding school when he was eight years old. But she has no plans to do the same to August and Ernest. She admitted: "Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."