Spanish right-wing influencer Vito Quiles has accused demonstrators of being terrorists following violent clashes in Bilbao that left vehicles burning, businesses damaged and several people arrested. The unrest erupted on Monday, 26 October, after protesters gathered to oppose his planned appearance near the University of Deusto, prompting authorities to deploy riot police across the city's streets.

Quiles, who has been dubbed as 'Spain's Charlie Kirk,' condemned the violence on social media, declaring, 'They are not students; they are terrorists.' Quiles also invoked ETA, the dissolved Basque separatist militant organisation, in his criticism of the demonstrators, although the police statement cited in this report did not identify any terrorism allegations against those arrested.

Influencer Cancels Appearance as Protests Escalate

The controversy began when Quiles planned an appearance near the University of Deusto in Bilbao as part of his speaking tour across Spain. Student organisations and anti-fascist campaigners organised demonstrations against the planned appearance, citing objections to Quiles' political views. Thousands participated in a daytime march through Bilbao before additional protesters assembled near the campus later that afternoon.

University administrators suspended academic activities at 2 p.m. and closed the campus an hour later following police advice. The institution stressed that it had neither organised nor authorised Quiles' appearance. Quiles subsequently cancelled his planned 7 p.m. appearance, saying police had warned him about the risk of serious disturbances.

Despite the cancellation, disorder erupted in the Deusto neighbourhood as groups of masked individuals confronted officers. Cars, rubbish containers and a municipal police motorcycle were set ablaze, while barricades obstructed roads. Emergency crews responded to extinguish the fires as police attempted to disperse those responsible.

Police Confirm 17 Arrests After Bilbao Riots

Basque police confirmed that 17 people had been arrested and another person was under investigation over suspected public disorder. The updated figures, released on 27 October, revised an earlier tally of 19 arrests and three people under investigation. Ten of those arrested were minors.

Authorities released the adult suspects pending possible court appearances, while the minors were referred to juvenile prosecutors. Investigators continued examining the disturbances to identify additional participants. The police statement identified public disorder allegations but did not announce terrorism charges against those detained.

Quiles Brands Protesters 'Terrorists' and Mocks Demonstrators After Violent Clashes

Following the clashes, Quiles took to social media to condemn the demonstrators and accuse them of extremism. 'Today it has become clear who the real ultras are, and the majority of Spaniards have seen it,' he wrote. 'They are not students; they are terrorists. Either you're with my act, with freedom, or you're with Eta. There's no more to it.'

In a separate post, the influencer mocked those who had mobilised against his appearance. 'We've managed to drag a bunch of lazy bums out of bed who haven't set foot outside on a Monday at this hour in ages,' he wrote. 'What happened today in Bilbao is an unprecedented success. Now off for a little beer, you filthy lot.'

Alicante-born Quiles has attracted more than 2.7 million followers across X, Instagram and TikTok through provocative street interviews and videos criticising immigration, left-wing politics and so-called 'woke culture'.