The US Department of Justice is urging a federal judge to keep sealed the search warrant used at Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar's Washington, DC home. The government's position follows requests from news organisations seeking public access to documents related to the 12 October search.

The dispute puts the public's interest in understanding a significant law enforcement action against a sitting member of Congress in tension with prosecutors' concerns about protecting an unfinished investigation.

In a court filing, Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said the government would not necessarily oppose releasing some documents later, with appropriate redactions, but objected to making them public while the investigation remains active.

DOJ Argues Disclosure Could Disrupt the Inquiry

In a court filing submitted on Tuesday, 27 October, Pirro asked US District Judge James Boasberg to reject requests to unseal the warrant and associated records. According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the government argued that publishing the material while investigators are still working and before a charging decision has been announced could put the inquiry at risk.

Pirro explained that 'the press is trying to unseal materials about a search warrant ... within an active criminal investigation all before a charging decision has been reached and publicly announced. ... Unsealing everything now imperils the investigation.'

The request for disclosure involves 15 news organisations, including The New York Times, alongside conservative legal advocacy group Judicial Watch. Their effort seeks access to documents that could help explain the legal basis for the search and the authorities' investigative actions. The government has argued against releasing the records at this stage, while leaving open the possibility of partial disclosure at a later date.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar's Washington residence on 12 October, carrying away boxes of material marked as evidence. The Justice Department confirmed that the operation was conducted under a judicially authorised warrant as part of a criminal investigation, but officials have not publicly detailed all the allegations being examined.

Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the investigation, that authorities were examining whether Omar or members of her family provided false information when they entered the United States as refugees in the 1990s or during the process of obtaining US citizenship.

Sources cited by the news agency said the investigation was examining possible false statements and immigration fraud. Those reported allegations have not established that Omar committed a crime.

Omar Denies Wrongdoing

Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, has denied wrongdoing and accused the Trump administration of using federal law enforcement to target political opponents. Omar has denied allegations of immigration fraud. She has not been charged with a crime in connection with the investigation.

The inquiry has also attracted attention because Omar is seeking re-election in November's midterm elections. Critics of the administration have questioned the timing of the search, given the longstanding practice of avoiding conspicuous investigative steps involving political candidates close to an election.

Judge Boasberg must now consider whether the requested documents should remain confidential while the investigation proceeds. The government has argued that the organisations seeking disclosure have not demonstrated a sufficient basis for unsealing warrant-related material during an active investigation before any charging decision has been publicly announced.

Pirro has nevertheless indicated that the government may not oppose releasing at least some records later, subject to appropriate redactions.