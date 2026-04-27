The King and Queen will land in Washington on Monday for a high-stakes state visit, defying security concerns after an alleged attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Buckingham Palace moved decisively on Sunday to confirm that the four-day tour would go ahead, following a chaotic scene at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner where shots were fired.

While the White House described the incident as an 'alleged attempted assassination', the decision to continue underscores the importance of this diplomatic mission. The visit, timed to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, now serves as a critical effort to reinforce the 'Special Relationship' at a moment when political ties between London and Washington are under unprecedented strain.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇬🇧 King Charles’ visit to the United States will go ahead as planned despite a shooting at a White House dinner attended by President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/7lGEGTiQa8 — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 27, 2026

The trip had briefly been thrown into doubt after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner at the Washington Hilton, where Trump, first lady Melania Trump and senior figures from the administration were rushed from the room by Secret Service agents.

One officer was shot but protected by a bulletproof vest and taken to the hospital, while the alleged gunman was identified in the report as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California. Because officials are still using the language of allegation, not every detail is confirmed.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Still Going Ahead

Buckingham Palace moved quickly to shut down suggestions that the visit might be postponed. In a statement, a palace spokesperson said, 'Following discussions on both sides of the Atlantic through the day, and acting on advice of Government, we can confirm the state visit by Their Majesties will proceed as planned.

The King and Queen are most grateful to all those who have worked at pace to ensure this remains the case and are looking forward to the visit getting underway tomorrow.'

‘A very good visit.’



‘Trump will behave himself.’



Clare Muldoon and Matthew Torbitt discuss King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/eTGES76JRW — GB News (@GBNEWS) April 27, 2026

It suggests the decision was not automatic and that the palace, the British government and American authorities spent much of Sunday weighing the risk before deciding the trip could still be safely staged. There will be minor operational changes to one or two engagements, but the broader shape of the visit remains intact.

Charles and Camilla are due to arrive in Washington for what is meant to be a high-value diplomatic exercise as much as a ceremonial one. The trip is intended to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence and, just as importantly, to reinforce the special relationship at a moment when that phrase has started to sound a little strained.

Read more Will King Charles Cancel His US Visit After the Trump Dinner Shooting? Security Protocols Explained Will King Charles Cancel His US Visit After the Trump Dinner Shooting? Security Protocols Explained

Security Questions Around King Charles, Queen Camilla Visit

The immediate concern is obvious enough. A violent incident involving the US president has transformed what was already the most significant overseas journey of Charles's reign into a more tightly controlled and more politically charged undertaking.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said security discussions would take place that day and over the coming days, underlining that the planning was still live rather than settled.

Buckingham Palace Confirms U.S. Visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Proceed



Buckingham Palace says King Charles and Queen Camilla’s planned four-day U.S. trip will continue despite recent security concerns following a shooting at an event attended by President Donald… pic.twitter.com/jpByNjD8eG — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) April 26, 2026

It is also understood that the King and Queen privately contacted Trump and Melania to convey their condolences to those affected and to express appreciation for the security services that prevented further harm.

Relations between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Trump have been under visible strain, with Trump branding the UK's approach to the Iran war 'terrible' and at one point dismissing Starmer as 'not Winston Churchill.' Reports cited also suggest the US could revisit its stance on the Falkland Islands in response to what Washington sees as a lack of British support over Iran.

Sir Keir Starmer has sent a personal message to Donald Trump after a shooting took place in Washington, the chief secretary to the PM told Sky News.



Darren Jones also said that security will be taken very seriously ahead of the King's visit to the U.S.

https://t.co/BgxPWVmVTX pic.twitter.com/7vVzcoeZ8U — Sky News Politics (@SkyNewsPolitics) April 26, 2026

Downing Street will plainly hope that Charles and Camilla can do what elected politicians currently cannot: steady the mood, flatter the host and remind both sides that alliances are usually maintained through patience rather than chemistry.

The visit was always meant to showcase royal soft power. After the shooting in Washington, it now looks more like a stress test of whether that soft power still has real weight when the atmosphere turns hard.

King Charles's US State Visit 'to proceed as planned', Buckingham Palace confirms following Trump 'assassination attempt' https://t.co/qB3CsSNkZe — LBC (@LBC) April 26, 2026

Why The 250th Anniversary Tour Matters Now

The timing of the visit is deeply symbolic. As the United States prepares for its semiquincentennial, the presence of the British monarch is designed to celebrate the shared history and enduring values of the two nations. However, the Washington shooting aftermath has transformed a celebratory tour into a sombre reflection on political stability.

Palace insiders suggest that cancelling the trip would have sent a message of 'instability' that neither government wished to project. Instead, by maintaining the schedule, the King is demonstrating a 'business as usual' resolve. Every adjustment to the choreography will be scrutinised, yet the central message remains: the alliance is larger than any single security shock.

The Future Of The Special Relationship

As the King and Queen prepare to land, they carry the weight of a UK-US special relationship that many fear is fraying. With trade frictions and divergent foreign policies dominating the headlines, the royal delegation serves as a bridge between the two nations.

The visit is no longer just a ceremonial exercise; it is a vital effort to ensure that the partnership remains functional. Whether this royal intervention can truly 'lower the temperature' in Washington remains to be seen, but the Palace's refusal to blink in the face of violence suggests that the British state is fully committed to keeping its most vital alliance from looking fractured in public.