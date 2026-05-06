King Charles has 'made it clear' during and after his recent visit to the United States that he remains the 'top dog' in the monarchy and that Prince William must 'know his place' and wait his turn, an insider has claimed to US outlet In Touch.

The news came after weeks of speculation over the balance of power inside the royal family, as King Charles, 77, continues treatment for cancer while gradually returning to public duties. Earlier briefings suggested the monarch was informally handing more responsibility to his 43-year-old heir, with some commentators casting it as the first steps in a soft transition. Now, according to a source speaking to the magazine, the king's mood has shifted.

'Top Dog' Message Fuels Tension

The insider told In Touch that Charles has 'made it clear he's still very much the top dog and that William needs to know his place.' The same source claimed the monarch's message to his son is that he must 'bide his time and show patience and respect instead of chomping at the bit to unseat him.'

If accurate, it is a blunt reminder of how long the king himself waited. Charles became heir apparent as a child and did not accede to the throne until 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96. The insider said the king, who spent what they described as 'decades upon decades' in his mother's shadow, now 'finds it offensive' to sense any rush around his own reign.

That suggestion — that Charles feels personally slighted by any hint William is eager to step up — highlights just how sensitive the issue of succession remains inside the palace, even in a modern monarchy that prides itself on careful choreography rather than open family friction.

According to the source, William is taking the message badly. The Prince of Wales is said to be 'stomping his feet over what he sees as a bait-and-switch.' In the telling offered to In Touch, William believed his father's earlier posture amounted to a promise that his own time would come sooner than expected.

'Promised Power' Before Reasserted Control

The same outlet previously reported that King Charles had been bestowing more responsibility on Prince William amid his cancer battle, with sources claiming this was an acknowledgement that the Prince of Wales would be called upon to rule 'sooner, rather than later.' These earlier briefings helped shape a narrative of a monarch preparing the ground for a smoother handover.

Now, the latest insider insists that what William expected and what has actually happened have diverged. '[William] was promised that some power would be ceded to him,' the source said, arguing that instead of following through, 'his father is clearly on this mission to stamp his authority on the monarchy, not just globally but domestically as well.'

The reference to the United States trip is doing a lot of work here. By most accounts, Charles and Camilla's visit was judged a success, a reminder that the king can still command attention on the world stage. For a 77-year-old ruler undergoing treatment, a positive reception abroad is more than a nice-to-have — it becomes evidence, at least in his own mind, that there is no need to hurry an heir into the limelight.

From William's perspective, if this account is correct, it feels less like prudent continuity and more like a retreat from what he thought had been agreed. 'It really hits a nerve because he doesn't approve of the way his father is handling things,' the insider said. 'That's ultimately at the core of William's anger.'

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None of these claims has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or Kensington Palace. Both households traditionally avoid public commentary on what they regard as private family dynamics, particularly around succession. The absence of an official denial does not, in itself, prove the story right. It does, however, underline how little hard information the public is given about how power is really shared between king and heir.

Set against Charles's long apprenticeship, the alleged tension is hardly shocking. One man grew old waiting for his turn. The other has been raised his entire life with the expectation that the future is his. In between those two realities sits a crown that does not move at the pace of personal ambition.