King Charles is scheduled to visit the US this week to mark the 250th anniversary of American Independence. During the trip, he is expected to meet US President Donald Trump. However, following the recent shooting at the Washington Hilton, there are renewed fears for the King's safety.

Several Britons are urging King Charles to cancel his trip to the US. Buckingham Palace has issued a statement confirming that the King is aware of the failed shooting attempt believed to have been directed at Trump.

King Charles' US Visit Confirmed

In its statement, the palace said there would be further discussions between the King's team and Trump's team to determine whether it is safe for the visit to go ahead. As of writing, the trip has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, and those working closely with Charles have signalled confidence that events will proceed as planned. An appropriate level of security will be deployed at every stop on the programme, with UK and US protection teams expected to review the King's security overnight as plans are finalised.

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Royal Fans Urge King Charles to Rethink His US Trip

In the same statement, the King sent his well wishes to Trump, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and all the guests, saying he was relieved no one was harmed. 'His Majesty is being kept fully informed of developments and is greatly relieved to hear that the President, First Lady and all guests have been unharmed,' the statement read.

On X, some royal commentators and fans have urged Charles not to push through with his trip. Others argue that it would be better to reschedule for his own safety and security. Some users also voiced political objections to the meeting itself, saying Trump was not worth the effort.

CANCEL! There's no reason to visit this rapist!!! STAY HOME. Come once he's gone!



Buckingham Palace says discussing King Charles' visit with US after Washington shooting - Reuters https://t.co/HZ8gR5KNab via @GoogleNews — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) April 26, 2026

'CANCEL! There's no reason to visit this rapist!!! STAY HOME. Come once he's gone!' one person wrote.

Sounds like Trump sees the UK as the 52nd state of the US, after Canada. King Charles’ upcoming visit is going to be entertaining.🤣😂 Get your popcorn ready!🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/nqMyoAu6OW — Senior Lieutenant Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) April 24, 2026

'Sounds like Trump sees the UK as the 52nd state of the US, after Canada. King Charles' upcoming visit is going to be entertaining. Get your popcorn ready!' another person wrote.

BREAKING: "King Charles is coming" to the US., President Trump declared on Fox News.



This comes after Buckingham Palace said discussions are taking place on security planning for the King's state visit.



A former personal protection officer to the King gives his analysis. pic.twitter.com/vuUFr34OpO — Sky News (@SkyNews) April 26, 2026

During an interview with Fox News, Trump also said that King Charles would still travel to the US, insisting the visit would go ahead. His remarks followed Buckingham Palace's initial statement indicating that discussions were still ongoing.

US-UK Conflicts

King Charles' upcoming visit is also seen as a crucial step in trying to mend the US and UK's strained relationship. For years, Trump has been a vocal critic of the UK, so his meeting with the monarch is being framed as a potential reset. According to reports, Charles is expected to emphasise the "special relationship" and help repair ties during the trip.

Last week, an internal Pentagon email was published online, including blunt language about the UK and its stance on the Iran war. A proposal to punish Britain, including reviewing US support for UK sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and other measures, was mentioned in the memo. However, a spokesperson for Keir Starmer stressed that the UK's position on the islands remains unchanged. 'We could not be clearer about the UK's position on the Falkland Islands. It is longstanding, it is unchanged,' they said.