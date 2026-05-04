Meghan Markle's alleged 'strategic move' to steal the spotlight from King Charles is back under scrutiny after the Duchess of Sussex quietly flew to Chicago for a solo trip over the weekend, reportedly to attend a close friend's family celebration just days before son Archie's latest milestone.

Meghan has already been accused this month of trying to pull attention away from the monarch. The claims began after she shared a short Instagram video from her Montecito chicken coop hours after King Charles was photographed feeding chickens during his US state visit. Her new, unpublicised visit to Chicago is now being folded into the same storyline by those convinced she is carefully curating her presence whenever Charles dominates royal coverage.

Video Fuels 'Media Strategy' Claims

The row over Meghan Markle's supposed media strategy started with that fleeting Instagram clip. On Thursday last week, as the King wrapped up engagements in the United States, Meghan uploaded two Instagram Stories filmed inside the chicken run at the California home she shares with Prince Harry.

Narcissist just can’t help themselves! A day after King Charles went to a school in Harlem to watch children harvest food with chickens, Meghan Markle post this video with CEO of Compartés Chocolate. Another cash grab while, The King was on US soil! 🤬#MeghanMarkleIsABully pic.twitter.com/TAaJZq1zuz — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) April 30, 2026

She was joined by her Los Angeles chocolatier, walking him through the coop while talking about the set‑up. In the background, Princess Lilibet briefly appeared in a pink dress, playing near the fencing. The little girl's words were inaudible, but viewers heard Meghan respond, 'Thanks sweetheart,' before the video cut away.

On its own, it might have passed as typical celebrity‑adjacent lifestyle content. Yet several royal watchers quickly pointed out the symmetry with photographs of King Charles feeding a flock of chickens, taken during his state visit and widely circulated the same day.

Sources quoted by journalist Rob Shuter have insisted that coincidence had little to do with it. One unnamed insider told him: 'The second Charles started winning the news cycle, Meghan moved. She knows exactly how this game works. When the Palace gets momentum, she changes the subject — fast. This was not spontaneous. It was strategic.'

That framing, when repeated across social media and comment pages, has hardened into a familiar charge: that Meghan is not merely living her life in California but actively programming her public appearances to blunt positive stories about the King.

Palace 'Not Surprised' By The Timing

At Buckingham Palace, staffers are said to have met the chicken‑coop clip with weary recognition rather than outrage. A Palace source, also speaking anonymously, described a now‑predictable pattern.

'No one here was remotely surprised. Charles gets glowing coverage and suddenly something appears out of Montecito,' the insider said. 'At this point, it is practically part of the rhythm. Charles gets the headlines, Meghan resets the narrative. That is media strategy.'

Those remarks say as much about how the royal machine reads the Sussexes as they do about Meghan herself. The monarchy is hyper‑attuned to timing, optics and front pages. A competing image of a monarch feeding chickens, followed by a duchess doing precisely the same in soft natural light in California, is bound to be read competitively by people whose job is the news cycle.

There is, of course, no documentary proof that Meghan chose the moment in order to counter Charles's publicity. Her camp has not publicly commented on the motive behind the post, and without on‑the‑record confirmation, the suggestion of a deliberate 'spotlight grab' remains allegation rather than fact. Readers should treat those strategic‑intent claims with a measure of caution, not least because almost any public move by the Sussexes is now automatically interpreted through the lens of royal rivalry.

Secret Chicago Trip Adds To Spotlight Narrative

Amid that background noise, Meghan Markle's recent solo trip has given fresh material to those who see a deliberate pattern. According to reports, the Duchess travelled quietly to Chicago over the weekend to mark a 'special occasion' for one of her oldest friends from university.

🚨| The Duchess of Sussex was seen attending a First Holy Communion at Chicago’s Holy Name Cathedral yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5iLFiKcHaM — meghanwikipedia (@meghanwikipedia) May 3, 2026

The event was a First Communion for the friend's young son, to whom Meghan is said to be godmother. That small detail hints at how she sees her role within that tighter circle: not as a duchess or brand‑builder, but as the godparent who turns up when it matters.

No cameras followed her into the church. There was no official statement, no glossy photoset, no Archewell press release. Yet even that relatively private outing has been pulled into the broader question of strategy, simply because it comes shortly after the chicken‑coop controversy and days before a milestone for Prince Archie.

For supporters, the Chicago visit is exactly the sort of thing critics always claim they want from her: a low‑key engagement rooted in longstanding friendships, rather than a choreographed media moment. For detractors, it is another brick in a wall of activity that always seems to rise when Charles or the wider royal family is prominent in the headlines.

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Stepping back from the noise, what remains fixed are the facts. Meghan did post the chicken‑coop video as King Charles's US trip was concluding. Palace sources did roll their eyes and see a pattern. She did then travel alone to Chicago to attend a boy's First Communion, reportedly as his godmother. Everything beyond that — the talk of 'chess moves,' 'news cycles' and gamesmanship — is interpretation layered over a woman who knows, better than most, that anything she does in public will be read for strategy, whether it exists or not.