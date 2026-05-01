Queen Camilla is being blamed for King Charles III's decision not to see Prince Harry during the monarch's four‑day state visit to the United States.

According to US magazine Star, the trip organised to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence saw Charles and Queen Camilla attend a state dinner in Washington and visit New York and Virginia, but Harry was reportedly told that there was no space in the 'diary for a meeting'.

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The latest disappointment follows an earlier missed opportunity in January, when Prince Harry flew to London to give evidence in his phone‑hacking case against a British newspaper and left again without seeing his father, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. At the time, Buckingham Palace did not confirm any private meeting between the two. In March, People reported that Charles' schedule for the US state visit was already set and 'jam‑packed,' an explanation that seems reasonable on paper but has not eased Harry's sense of exclusion, according to Star.

An insider told the magazine that Harry, 41, 'understands that Charles' trip was scheduled way in advance and that his calendar will be jam-packed,' but is still 'extremely disappointed' that some time could not be found. 'It would've meant the world to him,' the source said, framing the decision less as a simple clash of commitments and more as another personal slight.

During King Charles III and Queen Camilla's farewell at the White House, President Trump remarked toward the departing motorcade: "We need more people like that in our country." pic.twitter.com/8cDyHVFIor — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2026

Queen Camilla Emerges As The Alleged Roadblock

The same source claimed the real obstacle was not the timetable but Queen Camilla herself. While Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla attended a state dinner with US President Donald Trump on 28 April, met families of 9/11 victims in New York and undertook engagements in Virginia, the source insisted that 'Camilla did not want the meeting to happen.'

According to that account, Queen Camilla has been 'doing all she can' to keep the king and his younger son apart, believing Harry has 'caused untold trouble for his father and the royal family' since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. She 'has no interest in patching things up,' the source added, and Charles feels he 'has no choice but to go along with Camilla, because doing otherwise would cause too much tension at home.'

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claim that Queen Camilla vetoed a father‑son meeting, and nothing in this account has been independently verified.

Long Shadow Of The Harry–Camilla Rift

The news came after years of increasingly public friction between Harry and the rest of the Windsor clan, with Queen Camilla often portrayed as a particular flashpoint. For starters, Harry and Meghan's move to Montecito, California, their high‑profile interviews criticising 'The Firm,' the Spare memoir and a Netflix docuseries have all deepened the sense of grievance within the palace, at least as described by those willing to speak to celebrity weeklies.

The Star source claimed Queen Camilla 'hates that Harry and Meghan are still shamelessly cashing in on their royal titles.' The couple's mid‑April visit to Australia, which some commentators described as a quasi‑royal tour, drew criticism after it emerged they had been paid for speaking engagements, including Harry's keynote at the InterEdge Summit on 16 April and a retreat fronted by Meghan where tickets began at $1,930.

In Spare, Harry laid out his long‑standing discomfort with Queen Camilla's presence in his parents' marriage, writing that he had been against Charles' decision to marry her and suggesting she was engaged in a calculated effort to rehabilitate her image following Princess Diana's BBC Panorama interview in 1995. In that explosive broadcast, Diana famously told Martin Bashir there were 'three of us in this marriage.'

Harry went further in an interview with 60 Minutes, implying Camilla had traded private stories to the British press, allegedly offering negative briefings about him in exchange for favourable coverage of herself. The Star source echoed that animus, saying Harry found Queen Camilla 'loathsome and unbearably bossy and entitled.'

His anger, they suggested, has been sharpened by Camilla's alleged attitude towards Meghan. Author Tom Bower claimed in his book Betrayal: Power, Deceit and the Fight for the Future of the Royal Family that Queen Camilla had told a friend Meghan had 'brainwashed Harry.' Harry and Meghan condemned Bower's work as 'deranged conspiracy and melodrama'. None of those conversations has been publicly corroborated.

King Caught Between Queen Camilla And Harry

If the Star report is accurate, Charles appears to be attempting a kind of quiet diplomacy amid a family quarrel that refuses to burn out. The source said the king 'doesn't discount Camilla's complaints, but Harry is his son, and he feels like she should understand why he wants to have a relationship with him and his grandchildren.'

Yet, they added, the monarch ultimately backed away from arranging a meeting because 'Camilla put her foot down, and Charles doesn't have the energy to go up against her.' In December, Charles revealed that he was responding well to cancer treatment and was scaling it back, but the strain of a full schedule abroad combined with a domestic standoff may have limited his appetite for confrontation.

King Charles, Queen Camilla visit NYC, meet families of 9/11 attack victims https://t.co/0MOa3qKpSG — Reuters (@Reuters) April 29, 2026

The decision to cite a packed state‑visit diary as the reason for not seeing Harry was 'a reasonable excuse' on the surface, the source acknowledged, but one that has 'come across as another snub'.

For a son who crossed the Atlantic earlier this year without managing to see his ill father, the optics are bleak. For a king trying to stabilise his reign with Queen Camilla at his side, the calculation may feel brutally simple: peace at home, at the price of another unanswered knock from California.

Nothing in the private conversations described by Star's unnamed source has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace or by Prince Harry, and the claims about Queen Camilla's role in blocking a meeting remain unverified.