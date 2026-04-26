King Charles will press ahead with a major state visit to the United States on Monday 27 April, including a meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, despite reports that Prince William raised concerns about the King's health and was overruled by Queen Camilla.

The visit comes as Charles continues treatment following the cancer diagnosis disclosed in early 2024. The Palace has said his treatment is being scaled back after a positive response, but questions remain over how demanding a four day schedule across Washington DC, New York City and Virginia could be as he resumes fuller public duties.

Royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told the Irish Star that tensions behind the scenes are genuine, claiming the decision to accept the US invitation has 'caused a row within the Royal Family'. He alleged that Prince William urged his father to scale back the trip, only to find himself 'overruled' by Queen Camilla, who is said to be determined to avoid any public impression of weakness around the King.

'Furious' Prince William And The Trump State Visit

According to Pelham Turner, the Prince of Wales did not want his father to take on the American trip, particularly with the 250th anniversary celebrations of US independence expected to bring a packed schedule of ceremonial duties and intense media attention.

'Sources close to the Royal Family have allegedly stated that Prince William was against the couple going to the celebrations as he felt that his father's health was still not the best but apparently he was overruled by Queen Camilla,' he said, speaking exclusively to the outlet.

William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, were both invited to join the visit but declined, the report says. The Prince has also made no public statement in support of the trip, a silence some royal watchers have interpreted as notable rather than routine.

Pelham Turner suggested William's unease sits in direct contrast with Camilla's instincts. In his account, the Queen wants to project steadiness and continuity, fearing that any visible sign of frailty could undermine both the King's authority and the monarchy's image at a sensitive stage in his reign.

None of those alleged conversations has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace. There has been no official comment on any disagreement, and no public acknowledgement of a 'furious' Prince William, so those claims remain attributed and unverified.

King Charles, Queen Camilla And Donald Trump Showdown

What has been confirmed is the scale of the visit. King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to the US for a four day state trip that includes a joint session of Congress and a formal White House state dinner hosted by Donald Trump. It will mark the first visit by a British monarch to the United States since 2007, giving the trip considerable diplomatic and ceremonial weight.

Some commentators say the meeting with Trump carries significance beyond royal theatre. Pauline Maclaran, co author of Royal Fever, told the Irish Star that the visit could be useful at a time when relations between London and Washington have been strained.

'The visit has the potential to smooth out the relationship between Trump and the UK which has had a rough ride in recent times,' she said. 'I think that the prestige associated with the King visiting him will possibly soften Trump's hardening attitude.'

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That appears to be the broader calculation behind the trip: that the symbolic power of the monarchy, combined with the visibility of America's 250th anniversary, could help steady a difficult transatlantic relationship. Whether that diplomatic value outweighs the physical demands on the King is reportedly where opinion inside the family begins to diverge.

After the Washington engagements, the royal couple are due to continue to New York City and Virginia for further anniversary events. The schedule has been described as extensive for a monarch still recovering from cancer treatment, and the trip does not end there.

Following the US visit, Charles and Camilla are expected to continue directly to Bermuda for the King's first official visit to the territory as sovereign. Pelham Turner said William remains uneasy about the scale of those commitments and believes his father is 'assuming too much', even as the Prince of Wales takes on a greater leadership role within the institution.

Royal analysts have already pointed to William stepping more firmly into a guiding position as he prepares for his future role. That only adds to the interest around the US trip, which now carries not just diplomatic significance but questions about authority, judgment and the balance of influence inside the House of Windsor.

For all the speculation about a family rift, the real test will come in public. A King recovering from cancer, a Queen determined to press on, and a meeting with Donald Trump ensure the visit will be watched closely on both sides of the Atlantic.

The reported row, and William's alleged anger, remain unconfirmed. Unless Buckingham Palace addresses those claims directly, they should be treated as reportable allegations rather than established fact.