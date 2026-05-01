Prince William is refusing to speak to Prince Harry and will not accept his brother's current way of life, a former royal aide has claimed in remarks published this week in the United States, underlining what one insider described as a 'non-negotiable' royal standoff six years after Harry left the Royal Family.

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020 and moved to the United States with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Since then, relations with the wider family have deteriorated sharply. Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, and a series of public interviews included pointed criticisms of his relatives, especially William. Harry has himself said that members of his family will not speak to him because of what he wrote.

According to the latest claims, those public ruptures have hardened into a settled position at Kensington Palace. The Daily Express reported that Ailsa Anderson, Queen Elizabeth II's former press secretary, told People magazine that William sees Harry's current set-up in America as fundamentally unacceptable.

Describing Harry's chosen path as 'a life of independence in the US while still holding on to his royal links', Anderson was quoted as saying the arrangement remains 'a nonnegotiable' for William. She added: 'He wouldn't countenance any acceptance of it.'

There has been no formal comment from Kensington Palace on that characterisation. Even so, it aligns with a recurring theme in royal briefings over recent years. Those around William have often suggested that the heir sees a clear line between full-time public duty and a part-time royal role tied to commercial ventures. Harry and Meghan, by contrast, have argued that they are trying to balance privacy, financial independence and charitable work.

Why The Standoff Looks 'Non-Negotiable'

The latest claims come after a year in which figures close to Harry have hinted at a wish to rebuild some form of relationship with King Charles and the wider family. The Express reported that 'the Duke's side' has made efforts to find a 'common path for reconciliation' with the King and the institution. None of that has yet produced any visible thaw between the brothers.

As Anderson and other royal watchers frame it, the problem is not just the personal fallout from Spare and earlier interviews. It is also the structure of Harry's new life. He is no longer a working royal, yet he still uses his title, maintains public projects and speaks openly about the monarchy while living outside its formal constraints.

From William's perspective, at least as allies present it, that hybrid model cannot be reconciled with the rules he believes should govern the monarchy. By that reading, accepting Harry's position would risk setting a precedent for a looser, more transactional version of royal life.

Harry's supporters would argue that this view is too rigid and ignores why the Sussexes sought independence in the first place. That nuance is missing from Anderson's brief assessment, but her comments reflect a broader view in royal circles that Harry wants the status of royalty without the obligations. That remains an interpretation, not an established fact, and Harry has not publicly responded to the specific claim that his model of public life is 'nonnegotiable' for William.

William's Silence And Harry's Overtures

The Express cast Harry's recent attempts to reconnect as a 'U-turn' and quoted an unnamed royal insider calling him 'deluded' for thinking his current position could ever be accepted. That language belongs to the source, not to any verified assessment, but it does signal the strength of feeling in some royal circles.

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What stands out is the contrast in tone between the two camps. On Harry's side, there have been repeated briefings about healing and eventual reconciliation. On William's side, there has been near total silence, broken only by off the record suggestions that nothing substantial can change while Harry continues to speak publicly about family matters.

The timing of Anderson's remarks also highlights how differently the brothers are now presented. While fresh claims about the stand-off were circulating, William and Catherine were marking their 15th wedding anniversary with official and private engagements in London. The couple visited IntoUniversity, one of the charities supported by their 2011 Royal Wedding Gift Fund, and later returned to the hotel where Catherine stayed on the night before their wedding.

Those details may seem modest, but they matter symbolically. William is being presented as the steady heir, rooted in long term service and continuity. Harry, by contrast, appears mainly as an absence, a brother whose name returns to the headlines through grievance, distance and speculation about whether any route back still exists.

Nothing in the available reporting shows that either brother has ruled out private contact forever, and the picture could shift again. For now, though, the public narrative is one sided. Harry is portrayed as edging towards reconciliation, while William, according to those claiming to understand his position, remains fixed on one principle: so long as his brother tries to be both royal and not royal, there is nothing to discuss.