The start of King Charles III's first state visit to the United States was reportedly marked by a tense exchange between the monarch and President Donald Trump. As King Charles was greeted at the White House on Monday, a lip reader claimed the two leaders' conversation turned awkward almost immediately.

While the visit was intended to symbolise the enduring special relationship between the two nations, a lip reader claimed that the British monarch had been deflecting the subjects raised by the president. According to the expert, King Charles kept stopping Trump from talking in depth about the WHCD shooting and Putin when they met at the White House.

Lip Reader Decodes Tense Exchange

According to Nicola Hickling, a professional lip reader who analysed footage of Trump and King Charles' interaction on the White House's South Lawn for the Daily Mail, the interaction turned awkward almost immediately. President Donald Trump reportedly began the conversation by discussing the recent shooting and Vladimir Putin.

'This shooting...' Trump reportedly began. However, the King reportedly replied, 'I'd rather not stand about here too long. I feel I shouldn't be here.'

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A concerned Trump asked King Charles if he was okay, adding, 'It's not a good thing.' He also reportedly admitted, 'I wasn't prepared, but now I am prepared,' before shifting into a new topic.

Trump reportedly changed the subject by talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin. 'So right now, I am talking to Putin,' Trump said. 'He wants war.'

King Charles told the president that they would just 'discuss that later.' Trump, however, was persistent, saying, 'I've got a feeling...if he did what he said, he will wipe out the population.' The British monarch remained firm in redirecting the conversation, telling the president, 'Another time.'

Trump then opted to talk about his White House ballroom project and King Charles laughed, telling the host, 'I'm sure you shall show us.' And off the pair went with Trump leading the way.

Lip reader reveals Trump's private warning to Charles moments after his arrival... and the King waving him off: 'We'll discuss this later' https://t.co/cUp7xFPwo9 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 28, 2026

A Historic Milestone For British-American Diplomacy

This visit marks a significant moment in the history of the House of Windsor and the United Kingdom's foreign relations. According to the BBC, this is the first British state visit to the United States since Queen Elizabeth II's 2007 visit. The rarity of such an event underscores the importance placed on the transatlantic alliance during a period of global uncertainty.

The logistical undertaking for such a visit is immense, involving hundreds of staff members and a massive security presence. The total cost for the four-day diplomatic mission is estimated to reach millions of pounds. These resources are allocated to ensure the safety of the Royal couple as they navigate a packed schedule across two major American cities.

The King's decision to undertake this journey personally reflects a desire to establish his own rapport with the American leadership.

New York Tributes and the Royal Cold Shoulder to Harry

On Tuesday, President Trump hosted a formal welcome ceremony at the White House featuring a traditional military review, marking the official opening of the state visit following the informal arrival on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Royal couple travelled to New York City to pay their respects at the 9/11 Memorial. They met with first responders and the families of those who lost their lives in the 2001 attacks, highlighting the shared history of the two nations.

On Thursday, the Royal couple will travel to Virginia for events marking the 250th anniversary of American independence before departing for Bermuda.

King Charles is not scheduled to meet Prince Harry during the visit, with royal commentators attributing the absence to the tightly managed diplomatic itinerary rather than a deliberate snub.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace previously announced that the royal's state visit to the US is to 'celebrate the historic connections and the modern bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, marking the 250th anniversary of American Independence.'

King Charles and Queen Camilla will travel to Bermuda next, with the visit confirmed for 30 April to 2 May.