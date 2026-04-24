Donald Trump has initiated a pointed verbal exchange with Prince Harry, questioning the latter's standing with the British public and his right to represent national interests. The US President delivered these remarks shortly after the Duke of Sussex completed a high-profile visit to Ukraine to advocate for international military aid.

The timing of Trump's critique is notable as the British monarchy prepares for a major diplomatic engagement on American soil. King Charles III and Queen Camilla are scheduled to visit the United States between 27 April and 30 April.

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Why Trump Claims He Represents Britain Better Than Prince Harry

Trump responded sharply when asked about Prince Harry's recent remarks on America during his speech at the Kyiv Security Forum on Thursday. He questioned the Duke's relevance and suggested his own rapport with the United Kingdom was stronger than that of the King's youngest son.

'I think I am speaking for the UK more than Prince Harry ... But I appreciate his advice very much,' Trump said.

The remarks also included a barbed reference to the Duke's domestic life and his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex. 'How's he doing?' Trump asked rhetorically. 'How's his wife? Please give her my regards.'

This latest escalation comes as the White House prepares to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla next week. The contrast between the official royal visit and the continued tension with the California-based Duke is drawing significant public attention.

⚡️Trump takes aim at Prince Harry over Ukraine war remarks.



Taking aim at Prince Harry after he called for greater American support for Ukraine, U.S. President Donald Trump said the British royal "is not speaking for the U.K."https://t.co/7RMOnUQC3u — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 23, 2026

Inside Prince Harry's High-Stakes Plea For American Aid In Kyiv

The friction followed Prince Harry's unannounced arrival in Kyiv on Thursday to show his support for Ukraine's defence. During a public address, Meghan Markle's husband spoke directly about the United States' role in the ongoing conflict.

'The United States has a singular role in this story. Not only because of its power, but because when Ukraine gave up nuclear weapons, America was part of the assurance that Ukraine's sovereignty and borders would be respected,' Prince Harry said.

He urged American leaders to maintain their commitment to the region, describing that support as vital for 'global security'.

'This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America, to show that it can honour its international treaty obligations – not out of charity but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability,' Prince Harry added.

Trump, Meghan Markle And A Long-Running Royal Feud

The history between the POTUS and the Duke of Sussex has been marked by repeated disputes over Harry's legal status in America. While Trump has maintained a generally warm relationship with the wider royal family, he has been open about his dislike of Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle.

Markle previously described Trump as 'divisive and misogynistic'. Her comments about the businessman‑turned‑politician clearly affected his view of the Sussexes. There were even rumours that Trump could deport Harry from the US over his admissions of using controlled substances in his memoir, 'Spare'.

Trump, however, has said he prefers to leave Prince Harry alone, citing the complexities of the Duke's personal life as grounds for leniency.

'He's got enough problems with his wife,' Trump remarked.' 'She's terrible.'

Trump's statement was widely seen as a pointed insult towards Markle. Yet when the 'Suits' actress was later asked about her earlier comments on Trump, she appeared to soften her stance.

'That was a different time in 2016, certainly,' Markle said. 'That's not where I'm at right now. I haven't said anything since 2016. That was well before I met my husband too.'

Even so, Trump's latest remarks suggest he has not forgotten what Markle once said about him, and that tensions between the POTUS and the Sussexes are likely to persist, even if they do not escalate to the same intensity as before.