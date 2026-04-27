King Charles' planned state visit to Washington on 27 April will go ahead despite a shooting at the White House Correspondents' dinner in the US capital days earlier, but a former royal aide has claimed Queen Elizabeth II would have 'had the government pull the plug' on such a trip in the current climate of political tension and gun violence.

The King, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, are due to spend four days in the United States, meeting President Donald Trump and marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, in what insiders describe as the monarch's most politically delicate overseas mission to date.

What Queen Elizabeth II Would Have Done On Upcoming Washington Trip

The debate over whether the King should travel at all intensified after a gunman opened fire at the White House Correspondents' dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. According to the account provided, suspect Cole Tomas Allen entered the ballroom and fired several shots into the crowd. President Trump, 79, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance were not injured and were swiftly evacuated.

Shortly afterwards, Buckingham Palace issued a statement expressing concern for the US president. The note said 'a number of discussions' would take place with American counterparts and staff 'to what degree the events of Saturday evening may or may not impact on the operational planning for the visit.' As of this reporting, officials have not suggested any change of schedule.

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Behind the formal language, however, one source who is described as having worked with the late Queen told the Sunday Times they were convinced Elizabeth II would have taken a different view.

'I can't help but think Queen Elizabeth would have had the government pull the plug on this state visit ages ago,' the source said, adding that while 'the king wants to tick a historic US state visit off his bucket list', the timing and conditions were 'a shame.'

A King Caught Between Tradition And Trump

The King Charles Washington trip is taking place against a backdrop that is unusually hostile for a royal visit marketed as a celebration of shared values.

In recent months, President Trump has publicly belittled Britain's armed forces by calling its aircraft carriers 'toys', dismissed Prime Minister Keir Starmer as 'no Winston Churchill', attacked UK immigration policy as 'insane' and claimed the country was 'being invaded' by illegal migrants.

A leaked Pentagon email, published by Reuters, outlined options for the US to reassess support for what it termed British 'imperial possessions', including the Falkland Islands. For British diplomats, that is close to a red line, given the islands' history and the war fought over them.

Beyond the rhetoric, there are deep policy rifts. Reports say Starmer initially refused to back the US‑Israeli military campaign against Iran by blocking the use of British bases, only later allowing limited defensive operations after Iranian strikes. The political relationship between Trump and Starmer has been described as strained, and the wider UK‑US alliance is widely viewed as being at its lowest ebb in decades.

Yet the British government has judged that pressing ahead with the King Charles Washington trip is less risky than cancelling. One senior official told the Sunday Times that scrapping or postponing the visit 'would have risked turning what is hopefully a temporary rupture into a permanent estrangement.'

Memories Of Queen Elizabeth On Friendlier American Soil

Supporters of that decision often invoke Queen Elizabeth's own visits to the United States, when the atmosphere could hardly have been more different.

In 1991, she became the first British monarch to address a joint session of Congress. Photographs show her barely visible behind an over‑tall lectern at the White House before she delivered a speech celebrating shared democratic traditions at the close of the Gulf War.

A former senior aide to the Queen, who would have turned 100 last week, recalled accompanying her to Washington in 2007 for a state visit hosted by President George W. Bush to mark the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement. 'It was nothing but pure joy,' the aide told the Sunday Times, adding, 'I suspect this week will be rather different.'

King Charles' 'Biggest Mission Yet' Branded A 'Humiliation' As Critics Clash Over Trump Visit

Insiders, as reported, describe the King Charles Washington trip as 'his biggest and most significant mission to date.' Charles is known as a lifelong environmentalist, an advocate of interfaith dialogue and an instinctive multilateralist

Trump, by contrast, withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords and is portrayed as favouring unilateral action and punishing allies who do not fall into line.

The Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, has called the visit 'a humiliation', accusing Starmer of a 'staggering lack of backbone' for allowing it to proceed after Trump dismissed the Royal Navy as 'toys.' Davey argues that sending the monarch under these circumstances signals that the UK is unwilling to stand up to a bullying ally.

Trump, however, has spoken warmly of the King personally, calling him 'a beautiful man' and promising a 'terrific' visit. Buckingham Palace, for its part, has stayed firmly within the language of continuity and diplomacy, reiterating that His Majesty is being kept 'fully informed of developments' and is 'greatly relieved' that the President, First Lady and guests were unharmed in the shooting.

The state visit has been months in the making and is officially framed as a celebration of historic ties between Britain and the US. Charles and Camilla are expected to arrive in Washington on Monday and depart on 30 April.

Their programme includes a private tea at the White House, a garden party at the British ambassador's residence, a state dinner, a military ceremonial review and a rare address to a joint session of Congress. The couple are then scheduled to travel to New York and Virginia, before the King continues alone to Bermuda.