Martha Stewart apologised on Sunday, 1 November 2026, after facing criticism for dressing as a homeless person for Halloween, acknowledging that her costume was insensitive and admitting she had 'really screwed up'.

The 85-year-old television personality had shared the photograph on Instagram on 31 October as part of a carousel promoting her candle collection sold through QVC.

She wore torn clothing, a beanie and make-up resembling dirt. She also held a clipboard bearing the handwritten message 'I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!!'

The photograph was subsequently removed, but screenshots circulated across social media. Critics questioned the decision to portray homelessness as a Halloween costume, particularly alongside a commercial promotion.

Martha Stewart Concedes Initial Response Fell Short

Stewart initially defended her intentions, explaining that she had hoped to draw attention to homelessness rather than offend people experiencing it.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, she said the outfit was intended to raise awareness of a serious social issue. She also expressed distress that people had found the costume offensive.

The television personality described homelessness as a major challenge facing the United States. She said she had devoted time and effort to supporting charities working to address the problem.

However, the explanation attracted further criticism from social media users who questioned whether the costume was an appropriate way to promote awareness.

Hours later, Stewart issued a more direct apology through Instagram, acknowledging the shortcomings of her earlier statement.

'It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up,' she wrote.

Stewart acknowledged that many people were experiencing economic hardship. She described wearing the costume as 'insensitive and not funny' and expressed regret for her decision.

The revised statement marked a significant change in emphasis. Her earlier response had focused on her intentions, while the apology directly acknowledged the problem with the costume itself.

The controversy also drew attention to the difference between raising awareness of hardship and presenting that hardship as entertainment.

One Reddit commenter questioned how Stewart or those around her could have considered the costume appropriate. Another suggested that supporting homelessness charities would be a more meaningful demonstration of her stated concern.

QVC Candle Tie-In Fuels Backlash

The circumstances surrounding the photograph contributed to the backlash. According to TMZ, Stewart included the costume photograph in an Instagram carousel promoting candles sold through shopping retailer QVC.

When someone shows you who they are, believe them



"Martha Stewart Posts and Deletes 'Hungry' Poor Person Halloween Costume Photo"https://t.co/wsV3ABs4So via @TMZ pic.twitter.com/RHbBGRqqIZ — BirdieBittern (@BirdieBittern) November 1, 2026

The accompanying caption read, 'My QVC candles are perfect for Halloween!!!'

The contrast between a product advertisement and an image depicting poverty became a focus of criticism. Some social media users questioned why an appeal for food had been incorporated into a Halloween-themed post.

As reported by The Guardian, one commenter criticised the decision to treat poverty as a costume. Another pointed to the financial difficulties facing ordinary people.

Stewart's considerable wealth also featured in the reaction. Critics argued that her financial circumstances made the portrayal appear particularly disconnected from the realities of homelessness.

Others questioned why the photograph had been approved for publication through her social media account. However, the circumstances behind its inclusion in the carousel remain unclear. There is no confirmed evidence establishing that the photograph was uploaded accidentally.

Wealth, Responsibility and Charitable Expectations

The criticism extended beyond the outfit itself. Several commenters wanted Stewart to demonstrate her concern through charitable contributions or other practical support for people without stable housing.

Those demands do not establish whether Stewart has made donations or undertaken additional charitable activities. She has publicly stated that she has supported organisations addressing homelessness.

Her subsequent apology addressed the central criticism more directly than her first explanation. Rather than concentrating on whether she intended to cause offence, Stewart acknowledged that the costume itself had been inappropriate.

The incident illustrates how a celebrity's attempt to address a social issue can attract criticism when audiences consider the presentation insensitive.

For Stewart, the immediate result was a deleted photograph, widespread online criticism and a public admission that her original response had not gone far enough.