The Queen of Country Music, Reba McEntire, is reportedly ignoring frantic warnings from her inner circle as she prepares to marry her 'soulmate,' actor Rex Linn, without a prenuptial agreement.

The beloved singer, who announced her engagement on the red carpet at the recent Emmys, is said to be forging ahead with her ideal wedding plans, despite deep financial unease among her friends.

Sources tell GLOBE Magazine that their major concern is the colossal gulf in wealth between the happy couple. While the former CSI: Miami actor, Rex, 68, is understood to have a modest net worth of $5 million (approx. £4.1 million), McEntire's fortune is estimated to be a colossal $95 million (approx. £79 million).

This disparity, which is continually widening due to the success of her new sitcom, Happy's Place, has sparked fears that the star could be heading for a costly third divorce without proper protection.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Why Friends Fear For Reba's Millions

A representative for Reba denies our story, yet an insider has warned that the financial imbalance is a massive worry for those closest to the singer.

An unnamed source claimed: 'Rex is worth $5 million to her $95 mil, and that's troubling to a lot of people in her world if she's so keen to go through with the wedding without a prenup.'

The informant elaborated on why the lack of a legal contract is creating so much distress among the singer's long-time friends, who are terrified history is about to repeat itself.

It furthered: 'They're happy for her and want her to have the best in life, but she's still pulling in so much more money than him and if the marriage goes belly up, she'll be coughing up a bundle to him.'

The concern is particularly acute given that McEntire's wealth is only set to increase. She is currently starring alongside Linn in the hit NBC sitcom, Happy's Place, which was recently renewed for a second season and premiered its first season on October 18, 2024. This latest venture adds significantly to her already vast empire built on decades of chart-topping music, acting roles, and business ventures.

Reba's Decision: 'She Believes He's Her Soulmate'

The root of the issue, sources indicate, lies entirely with the country music icon herself. McEntire has a reputation for being fiercely loyal and placing complete trust in her partners. Her former spouses include Narvel Blackstock, the father of her sole offspring, race car driver Shelby Blackstock, and Charlie Battles.

A tattler close to the situation claimed: 'She believes he's her soulmate and she doesn't see any need to put their net worth in a draconian document.' This unwavering belief, however, is what is causing so much consternation among her camp.

The mole added: 'But things can change in relationships, and they often do. People in her star status need to look out for themselves and sadly, Reba's not doing it. She's a veteran of two failed marriages, so the feeling is she should know better.'

The singer has been open about her views on marriage following her previous divorces. McEntire told E! News that she is open to marriage if it is something Linn wants, but added, "I've been married twice, and for some reason Rex Linn — it was just like a magnet. I've been married twice, and for some reason Rex Linn — it was just like a magnet. After the second one dissolved, I don't have much faith in being bound by a piece of paper or a ring. I'm truly committed to Rex, so if that's something he feels totally strong about, that's fine with me."

The Cost Of Commitment: A £79 Million Risk

Should the marriage ultimately fail, legal experts believe the lack of a prenuptial agreement could make the financial fallout catastrophic for the star. Given the huge difference between her estimated $95 million (£79 million) fortune and Linn's estimated $5 million (£4.1 million) net worth, a divorce settlement could see the actor entitled to a significant portion of her accumulated wealth.

Reba's friends are desperate for her to reconsider the massive financial risk before she walks down the aisle for the third time, but the singer appears resolute in her decision to trust her heart over a contract.

