Niall Horan is back in the big red chair. The Irish singer-songwriter made his much-anticipated return to The Voice as the 2025 season premiered in the United States on Monday, rejoining the hit competition show with a refreshed panel of celebrity mentors.

After stepping away to headline a global tour and focus on his music, the former One Direction star is once again ready to battle it out for the next great voice.

Horan first joined The Voice in 2023 and quickly became a fan favourite, known for his easygoing humour and encouraging mentoring style. He led his team to victory with contestant Gina Miles before taking a break in 2024 for his The Show: Live on Tour.

Now back on set, Horan admits he feels a mix of excitement and nerves. His return is also tinged with personal meaning, coming less than a year after the death of his former bandmate Liam Payne in October 2024.

In August, Horan joined Shawn Mendes on stage in London for a heartfelt performance of his debut solo hit This Town, his first major public appearance since Payne's passing. The emotional moment resonated with fans and set the stage for his comeback.

Who's Joining Him on The Voice 2025?

This year's lineup balances star power across genres and generations.

Reba McEntire remains the grande dame of country, offering steady guidance honed over decades at the top of her field.

Michael Bublé, master of jazz and pop standards, brings smooth vocals and timeless appeal.

, master of jazz and pop standards, brings smooth vocals and timeless appeal. Snoop Dogg, the hip-hop legend, adds humour, charisma and a dash of unpredictability.

Together with Horan, the quartet offers a mix of country, pop, soul and rap influences. Their chemistry was on full display during the season opener when they teamed up for a rousing cover of Steve Miller Band's The Joker. The performance quickly went viral, underscoring the eclectic balance of styles and personalities driving this season.

As Horan settles back into the swivelling chair, fans are eager to see how his return shapes the dynamic and whether he can guide another budding artist to victory.

A Human Side to Niall Horan

Beyond his role on screen, Horan's return has been marked by personal stories that connect with audiences. At the start of production, he reunited with Taylor Rand, a fan he first met in 2017 through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Rand, who had undergone a heart transplant as a teenager, was invited to meet Horan again eight years later. Their emotional reunion was widely covered and showcased the human impact of his career outside the music charts.

Horan's private life has also drawn interest. He has been in a relationship with Amelia Woolley, and in 2025 the couple reportedly purchased a six-bedroom home in London. The move represents a more settled stage for the 31-year-old artist.

At the same time, Horan has taken an active role in wellness, investing in fitness technology company Whoop. He credits its wearable device for helping him manage health during the demands of touring and television work.