Fox News has found itself at the centre of an online debate after a segment about the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto VI turned into a discussion about violent video games, parenting and whether adults should spend their time playing them. The conversation aired on 18 October during Fox & Friends Weekend, where presenters and contributors discussed the highly anticipated game and its controversial content.

While some participants raised concerns about the violence and adult themes associated with the franchise, others argued that the responsibility ultimately lies with parents to decide what their children are allowed to play. However, the segment also attracted attention for remarks about older gamers, with the suggestion that people over 40 should get a job rather than spend their time playing video games becoming a particular talking point online.

Fox Segment Questions GTA 6's Content

During the broadcast, Grand Theft Auto VI was discussed in the context of concerns about violent entertainment and its potential influence on younger audiences. The game was described using terms such as 'anarchy' and 'debauchery', reflecting the franchise's reputation for crime, explicit humour and controversial storylines. The discussion also included jokes about how modern video games appear to be playable on almost any device, with refrigerators and calculators brought up as examples.

The comments came as anticipation continues to build for Rockstar Games' next major release. GTA VI is expected to feature an expansive fictional version of Florida, known as Leonida, and follows protagonists Lucia and Jason through a criminal story inspired by the state.

The franchise has long attracted criticism for its depictions of violence, crime and adult situations. However, its popularity among adult players has also made it one of the most commercially successful entertainment series in the world.

Fox News anchors slam Grand Theft Auto 6 for its violence, saying when you're 40 you shouldn't play violent video games, and even claiming you can play them on refrigerators and calculators."It's just crime, anarchy, debauchery on the streets of Miami. And hookers." https://t.co/e3npr1JxZQ — T5G (@Top5Gamingx) October 24, 2026

Contributors Debate Responsibility

Not everyone involved in the Fox discussion took the same position. Contributors Ben Domenech and Joe Concha largely argued that parents should decide what their children are permitted to play, rather than treating video games as the sole explanation for real-world behaviour.

Domenech also pushed back against the idea that video games should automatically be blamed for violent incidents. He pointed out that GTA VI is designed for adults, making its age rating and the responsibility of parents particularly relevant to the conversation.

That distinction is important because the Grand Theft Auto franchise is not marketed as a children's game. Its mature rating reflects content intended for adult audiences, including violence, strong language and other material that may be unsuitable for younger players.

The discussion raised a familiar question: should criticism be directed at the games themselves, or at adults who allow children to access content that is not intended for them?

Older Gamers Become Part of the Online Debate

The conversation took another turn online as viewers focused on remarks suggesting that people over 40 should get a job instead of spending time gaming. The comments prompted criticism from gamers who argued that enjoying video games is not restricted to a particular age group. Many pointed out that adults have played games for decades and can enjoy the hobby alongside careers, families and other responsibilities.

Others questioned why gaming should be treated as an unproductive activity simply because someone is older. For many players, video games are a form of entertainment and relaxation, much like watching films, following sports or enjoying other hobbies.

One reaction captured the dismissive mood towards the segment, with a viewer joking that the presenters must have 'a boring life' if they could not understand why adults enjoy gaming.

The debate also highlighted the difference between criticising a game's content and judging the people who play it. Someone can dislike the violence or themes in Grand Theft Auto without assuming that every adult who enjoys the series is irresponsible.

As anticipation for GTA VI continues, the Fox discussion has become another example of how gaming can spark arguments that go well beyond the screen. And with players across generations waiting for the release, the suggestion that gaming should come with an age limit of its own has clearly not convinced everyone.