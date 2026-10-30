A new Texas elementary school will carry the name of Marilyn Hampton, a former custodian whose 39 years with Aubrey Independent School District saw her become a familiar figure to generations of students.

Hampton, 76, was surprised with the honour at an Aubrey ISD school board meeting on 21 October, when officials revealed that the campus previously known as Elementary School No. 5 would become Marilyn Hampton Elementary School. The new school is scheduled to open in August 2027.

Who Is Marilyn Hampton?

Hampton began working for Aubrey ISD on 18 April 1983 and spent nearly four decades serving the district as a custodian before retiring in 2022.

Her work extended beyond maintaining school buildings. According to The Guardian, Hampton helped students with classwork, assisted them with tests, bought and delivered school supplies for children who needed them and worked at the football ticket booth.

During the surprise ceremony, Superintendent Shannon Saylor described Hampton as someone whose daily contributions directly affected the quality of education and well-being within the school community, including students and staff.

Saylor said Hampton did not have the official title of an educator but was 'in every meaningful sense a teacher and educator at heart'. She added that thousands of students knew Hampton, recognised her presence and would remember the difference she made in their lives.

The district had previously recognised her service by inducting her into its 2023 Chaparral Elite. Aubrey ISD said Hampton had maintained a consistent standard of excellence and provided clean, safe and healthy spaces for students and staff.

Even after retirement, she remained involved with the district and continued to take part in its community activities.

Emotional School Naming Surprise

Hampton was invited to the October board meeting before Saylor asked her to carry out one final maintenance task: unrolling a red carpet.

When Hampton rolled it out, she discovered the words 'Marilyn Hampton Elementary School' printed across it. She became emotional and told those gathered: 'Y'all are too good. I wasn't expecting this.'

A rendering of the future school was then shown on a screen, complete with a sign bearing Hampton's name. She joked: 'They better keep it clean', prompting laughter from those at the meeting.

Hampton later reflected on the recognition, saying: 'I just thought, "You know, Marilyn? God put you where you are supposed to be." And I'm very happy with the way things turned out.'

The district plans to honour Hampton further with a beam-signing ceremony, ribbon-cutting and dedication activities.

Hampton's Life Beyond the School

Hampton is one of eight siblings and the only member of her family to graduate from high school, having once viewed not attending college as a personal failure.

She later came to see her career differently, saying she believed she had ultimately ended up where she was supposed to be.

Although she retired as a custodian, Hampton has remained involved with Aubrey ISD. She now helps care for babies and toddlers at the district's Early Bird Learning Center and continues to attend Aubrey ISD events.

The new Marilyn Hampton Elementary School is being built off FM 2931 near Owens Middle School in Aubrey and is expected to open in August 2027.