Katie Holmes' highly anticipated dream of a romantic do-over with former Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson has tragically 'gone belly-up,' a new report claimed.

The actress, who personally tapped Jackson for her new film Happy Hours, genuinely believed their blissful reunion on the New York set would spark a renewed real-life romance. Instead, sources say the star is left heartbroken as the actor has been 'sowing his wild oats' and has shown no interest in settling down.

Sparks undeniably flew while the pair filmed recently in New York City. Holmes and Jackson who famously played love interests on Dawson's Creek alongside James Van Der Beek and Michelle Williams, also coupled up in real life for about a year after the series debuted in 1998.

A mole told National Enquirer: 'It's been a blissfully happy reunion for them. The informant added that when the two were on set, they were 'always deep in conversation.'

The pair also spent time together off set in the Big Apple. The tipster said: 'Word is they've been dressing in disguise so they can enjoy the city together without generating a whole lot of attention. Clearly, all the feelings are buzzing again.'

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

Joshua Jackson's Dating Carousel

Despite the obvious on-set chemistry, Jackson's romantic intentions were not what Holmes, 46, had hoped for. The actress's representative denies the story, but one source insists Holmes is dismayed that the Doctor Odyssey hunk 'has been sowing his wild oats and doesn't seem interested in shackling himself to a serious situation.'

This disappointment stings, particularly as Holmes truly believed Jackson was flirting for another chance with her. The insider said: 'Of course, Katie is disappointed. She and Joshua have an incredible lifelong bond and she genuinely thought he was flirting for another chance with her.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Katie Holmes for comments.

Jackson's recent dating history underscores his current desire for casual arrangements following his split from actress-model Jodie Turner-Smith. Since his marriage imploded in 2023, Jackson's been linked to an array of high-profile women. He's been seen with model Nastassja Roberts, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley and 12 Years a Slave Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o.

Katie Holmes' History of Failed Romance

Jackson's rejection adds another painful chapter to Holmes's complicated romantic life, which began after her high-profile marriage to Tom Cruise.

Katie was married to Top Gun's Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012.

Following her divorce, she had failed romances with Ray star Jamie Foxx and chef Emilio Vitolo.

The source told National Enquirer: 'It's heartbreaking for Katie.' She was genuinely 'hopeful there might have been a reunion between her and Joshua.' The informant concluded: 'It's been hurtful to see him walk away and start dating every woman in sight.'

The irony of the situation is heavy, as the reunion that Holmes orchestrated to bring the fictional Dawson's Creek magic back into her life has instead resulted in a painful reminder of her recent romantic failures.

Will Katie Holmes ever find the steady romance she desires, or is she destined to chase fleeting connections?