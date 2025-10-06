The Hollywood dream marriage between country music icon Keith Urban and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman reportedly collapsed not just from strained schedules, but from a dramatic failure of intimacy.

While the couple famously presented a united, affectionate front to the world, a new report claims that behind the scenes, their 'bedroom action was sorely lacking' for years before their shock separation.

The news of the separation broke on Monday, September 29, confirming the end of the couple's 19-year union. Sources revealed that the actress had been 'fighting to save their marriage,' but she ultimately filed for divorce the following day.

Now, an insider tells the National Enquirer the brutal truth behind the split, suggesting the break-up was inevitable after their romantic spark died.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims.

The Secret 'Lack Of Lust'

An insider close to the couple reveals that the end of the marriage was rooted in a profound lack of physical intimacy. The insider states plainly that the couple's efforts to deceive fans were a façade, saying: 'Keith and Nicole fell out of love, but perhaps more tellingly, they fell out of lust.'

This loss of physical connection had been ongoing. The informant explains: 'The spark wasn't there for either of them for a very long time.

The resulting frustration created a clear breakdown in their personal relationship. The mole claims: 'It's very obvious now, especially in hindsight, that he found her uptight and controlling, and she was clearly turned off by the half-in-half-out attitude he had towards the marriage.'

The source also suggests that Urban, 57, found the situation unbearable. The mole adds: 'Ultimately, this is a classic case of two people trying too hard to force something that wasn't working, and for Keith it became unbearable to be trapped in a marriage with no sex.'

Keith Urban's Professional Crisis

The deterioration of the marriage was compounded by Keith Urban's own professional struggles. The country star reportedly found himself 'grumpy and stressed out' about what the source calls 'the worst year in his professional life.'

Urban's 2024 album, High, had a disappointing debut, stalling on the Billboard charts at No. 38. This was his lowest debut in more than 20 years. The severe setback and terrible reviews are said to have prompted the musician to want to 'start totally fresh.' This desire for a clean slate allegedly included ending his troubled marriage.

Nicole Kidman's 'Sexual Awakening' Facade

The source points out a startling irony in the collapse of the marriage: Nicole Kidman, 58, was actively seeking roles that spoke to female empowerment and desire, while her private life lacked passion.

The informant argues: 'It's supremely ironic that Nicole was getting so hot and heavy with costars and preaching about having this sexual awakening when the reality in her life was anything but.'

This contrast was publicly highlighted earlier this summer when Keith Urban faced an awkward line of questioning during an Australian radio show appearance.

During the interview on Hayley and Max in the Morning, host Max Burford asked: 'What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV?'

The country star seemingly hung up 'without another word.' However, a later report clarified that Urban 'did not hang up' and 'doesn't host his Zoom interviews.'

Despite the alleged attempts to save the union, Nicole Kidman, the star of Babygirl, officially filed for divorce the day after the news of their separation broke. Sources told PEOPLE the divorce was 'not a mutual decision' and that the actress had been 'fighting to save their marriage.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban for comments.

