Scottish fashion designer Pam Hogg, known for styling stars like Madonna, Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, has died at the age of 66, her family announced on Wednesday, 26 November.

The family shared the announcement on Instagram, saying that she was surrounded by her loved ones during her final hour. She passed away at St Joseph's Hospice in Hackney.

'Pamela's creative spirit and body of work touched the lives of many people of all ages and she leaves a magnificent legacy that will continue to inspire, bring joy and challenge us to live beyond the confines of convention. Pamela will continue to live in our hearts and minds. A glorious life lived and loved,' the family wrote.

Her cause of death remains unknown.

Hogg's Flamboyant Fashion Career

Born in the town of Paisley, near Glasgow, in 1959, Hogg has always been fascinated with fashion. She started making her own clothes at the age of six by necessity, because she wanted to modify the hand-me-downs from their wealthier neighbours.

The fashion icon launched her first collection in 1981. She belonged to the new wave of designers who hailed from London at the start of the 1980s, and showcased eccentric collections like the Psychedelic Jungle in 1981, Warrior Queen in 1989, and Best Dressed Chicken in Town.

Vogue listed some of her most notable works include the costumes for Siouxsie Sioux's 2004 world tour Dreamshow and Kylie Minogue's black metal-studded cat suit worn in her 2 Hearts video.

Hogg is known for her out-of-this-world designs. Speaking with The Guardian in 2018, the fashion designer was proud of dressing people who never thought they could pull off such a unique fashion piece. 'Every woman who's ever tried on one of my catsuits has said, "Oh my God, I can't wear that." I always tell them to just try it on. When they do, they instantly feel empowered,' she stated.

Tributes Poured In

Those who had the honour of working with Hogg sent their heartfelt tributes after learning about her passing.

Shirley Manson, singer of the rock band Garbage, commented on Hogg's Instagram, saying: 'The Iconoclastic and fantastic Dr Hogg may have left the runway, but you will be found in the long and storied history of British fashion and in the imaginative, pioneering work of each and every fashion designer who trails in your wake. The world has lost a bona fide original. A one of one. A jewel of a human being. You will be missed.'

Meanwhile, drag performer Detox said, 'There will never be another. Soar high, legend.'

Victoria Mary Clarke, wife of the late musician Shane MacGowan, recalled her early memories with the designer, saying 'Pam was a real friend to me and @shanemacgowanofficial going back to the early years and she was always so kind and generous and helpful and supportive and encouraging. She was a total genius as well and she had incredible style and presence. I am so shocked!!! She will be deeply missed and she is so loved.'

Aside from her colourful career in fashion, Hogg also had a stint as a musician. She performed in bands including Rubbish and Doll, part of the vibrant London underground scene of the 1980s.