Rep Thomas Massie has vowed to publicly name more high-profile figures from the Jeffrey Epstein network before he leaves Congress at the end of this year. The Kentucky Republican lost his re-election primary on 19 May to Ed Gallrein, a candidate endorsed by President Donald Trump.

Speaking on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday, Massie made it clear he intended to use his remaining time in office to demand greater accountability over the Epstein files. With his congressional term due to end in January 2027, the congressman said he would not shy away from further disclosures.

Massie's Accusations Against the Justice Department

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Massie has repeatedly criticised the Department of Justice for its handling of the vast cache of Epstein-related documents. In the interview with NBC he stated 'Todd Blanche is violating the law. There's still millions of files they haven't released. We know that files have been over-redacted. I have released at least three names of billionaires who are implicated in this.'

The acting attorney general and FBI director Kash Patel have both faced accusations from Massie of effectively perjuring themselves by claiming no further significant names exist in the files.

Earlier this year Massie and Democratic representative Ro Khanna were given access to unredacted versions of the documents at the justice department. They identified at least six names that had been redacted for no apparent reason, prompting calls for the department to correct the issue voluntarily.

A History of Naming Names in Congress

During speeches on the House floor Massie has already gone public with the identities of three men he believes the authorities should investigate in connection with Epstein's activities. Those named in an KATV article include investor Leon Black, former banking chief executive Jes Staley and businessman Leslie Wexner.

He has now signalled that additional names could be revealed in the coming weeks and months before his departure, protected by the constitutional immunity afforded to lawmakers under the Speech and Debate Clause. Massie was also a co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act introduced in 2025.

The legislation sought to force a House vote on the complete and unredacted release of all government files related to the case. Although more than three million pages have been made public to date, the congressman maintains that significant material remains withheld.

Social Media Buzz after Primary Defeat

The congressman's latest comments have drawn widespread attention on social media platforms. Newsweek's verified Instagram account highlighted the development with a post stating 'Rep Thomas Massie vows to reveal more names from redacted Epstein files after primary loss'.

Meanwhile a TikTok video from NBC News noted that Massie's 'biggest crime' which drove efforts to unseat him was his bipartisan efforts to release the Epstein files.

@nbcnews Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., says his “biggest crime” which drove efforts to unseat him was his bipartisan efforts to release the Epstein files. mtp ♬ original sound - nbcnews - nbcnews

Massie has further noted that even First Lady Melania Trump does not believe Jeffrey Epstein acted alone in his operations. As he enters the final phase of his congressional service, Massie has emphasised that the legal obligation to release the remaining files will pass to whoever holds the relevant positions next.

Whether this leads to new revelations or simply keeps the issue in the spotlight remains to be seen, but the outgoing representative is clearly intent on maximising his impact in the time left.