Tensions over the Strait of Hormuz have taken another unexpected turn after Iran signalled it will not impose traditional transit tolls on shipping, while simultaneously announcing new service-related charges tied to navigation and environmental protection. The clarification comes amid ongoing negotiations with the United States over the future of one of the world's most strategically sensitive waterways, where earlier disruptions have already driven up global energy prices.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei told reporters that passage through the strait would not be subject to tolls under international law, but said that operational costs for navigation services and environmental protection of the Persian Gulf would need to be recovered through separate fees. The distinction drew immediate attention online, with some commentators framing it as a semantic concession designed to satisfy US objections while preserving Iran's ability to charge for maritime passage.

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Iranian officials moved to counter growing speculation that ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz would face formal tolls. During a briefing in which ABC was present, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei was asked directly about the conditions for reopening the strait and whether differentiated charges would apply to different countries.

'We would like to know under what conditions will Iran agree to open the Strait of Hormuz? Will there be tolls imposed on ships? Will there be different conditions for different countries?' the press asked.

Baghaei clarified that there will be no toll. He, however, warned that they might charge other fees.:

'There is no toll,' he stated. 'We need to pay attention to the words we use. We're not after money. Iran and Oman need to create protocols for the safe passage of ships and this will be based on international laws. It's both for the benefit of our country and also for all countries around the world.'

He added: 'It's only natural that the services we provide, like navigation and the preservation of the ecosystem of the Strait, the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will have costs. These should not be considered tolls. Iran and Oman are being responsible in our efforts and I hope we will reach a conclusion soon.'

The comments underline Iran's attempt to reframe maritime charges as service-based costs rather than transit fees, even as international scrutiny over shipping access continues.

Viral Reaction Claims Iran 'Beautifully Trolled' Donald Trump

The announcement quickly spread across social media, where reactions ranged from scepticism to praise for what some described as a calculated rhetorical shift. '@hal_for_ny_' said on TikTok: 'Iran just beautifully trolled Donald Trump as they announced they will not be charging tolls to cross the Strait of Hormuz, and instead, we'll be doing something else.'

The reaction highlighted how Iran has backed down on the specific language of tolls while preserving the principle of cost recovery through service fees — responding to US objections over freedom of navigation in international waters while maintaining formal control over the passage framework. The same commentary suggested the shift could also serve a political purpose domestically and internationally, with competing narratives over who secured concessions in the negotiations.

US and Iran Talks Focus on Reopening Strait of Hormuz and Security Guarantees

Behind the messaging, discussions between Washington and Tehran continue over restoring safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains only partially accessible to commercial shipping following earlier conflict escalation. The US has maintained opposition to any system resembling transit tolls, arguing it would undermine freedom of navigation.

The joint US-Israel attack on Iranian military and leadership infrastructure in February led to disruptions in the strait, contributing to a spike in global fuel prices after shipping lanes were restricted. Although diplomatic channels remain open, both sides acknowledge that significant obstacles remain before full normalisation can be achieved.

According to a report by the Nikkei newspaper, cited by Reuters, Iran has indicated it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz 30 days after any formal peace agreement, using that period to clear naval mines and restore safe passage conditions. Negotiators are now working through the technical and legal framework for maritime safety, navigation services and environmental management, as both sides seek a formula that avoids the language of tolls while still addressing operational costs.