President Donald Trump appeared to close his eyes for an extended period during a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday afternoon, prompting renewed discussion regarding the 79-year-old's physical stamina.

The incident occurred as Pete Hegseth delivered remarks to the commemorative gathering, where the president was also joined by JD Vance. Footage of the episode circulated rapidly online, generating widespread commentary just a day before Trump is scheduled to undergo his annual medical examination.

Trump Memorial Day Appearance Draws Online Attention

During the livestreamed Arlington commemoration, viewers noted that the president stood still with his eyes closed while Hegseth addressed the crowd. Clips from the official broadcast were quickly shared across social media platforms, drawing significant attention within hours.

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Some users suggested the president appeared to drift off during the speech, while others questioned whether the moment had been taken out of context. The images nevertheless gained traction online, where Trump's public appearances are frequently scrutinised in real time.

The moment also stood out against the formal setting of the ceremony, which honours US military personnel who died in service. The White House has not issued a specific comment on the footage.

'Dozy Don' VIDEO Fuels Fresh Speculation

The footage soon picked up momentum online, with some social media users reviving the nickname 'Dozy Don' as clips continued to circulate. The label has surfaced before in online discussions about Trump's public demeanour, particularly during quieter moments at official events.

Its reappearance has added to ongoing questions about the president's energy levels and daily routine, especially as similar clips from past appearances continue to resurface. Trump has consistently rejected suggestions that he has fallen asleep in public, stating previously that he was simply 'resting' his eyes.

Despite those denials, the latest video has extended the conversation beyond social media, feeding into broader scrutiny that has followed the president throughout his time in office.

Trump falls asleep as speakers talk about service members dying for their country on Memorial Day pic.twitter.com/QXq455Tmhq — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 25, 2026

Trump Sleep Pattern Concerns Resurface Again

Discussion around Trump's sleep habits is not new. Earlier reporting by The Daily Beast examined timestamps of his posts on Truth Social, suggesting he maintains a highly irregular schedule with limited rest.

The report estimated that Trump sleeps for around four hours per night, a figure widely considered low for someone of his age. The findings drew attention at the time, particularly as they coincided with instances where the president appeared fatigued during public engagements.

External commentators cited in the wake of that report warned that restricted sleep could affect concentration and decision-making. While no official medical authority has linked Trump's schedule to any impairment, the issue has remained a recurring point of public debate.

The White House has not provided detailed comment on the president's sleep routine, but officials have continued to insist that he is fully capable of performing his duties.

Walter Reed Visit Puts Trump Health Focus

The timing of the latest footage is notable as Trump is due to visit Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Tuesday for his annual health check-up. The routine examination is expected to provide an updated assessment of his condition.

Questions surrounding presidential health have remained politically sensitive in recent years, particularly following scrutiny of former president Joe Biden. Trump's own medical profile has been closely watched in that context.

Earlier this year, White House physician Sean Barbarella confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, describing it as a common condition among older adults. Barbarella stated that the diagnosis does not pose a serious risk to the president's overall health.

Even so, the combination of a demanding schedule, ongoing international developments — including the war in Iran — and the approaching midterm elections has kept attention on Trump's physical resilience.