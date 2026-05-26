A reported discovery of a pajama top near a stretch of road north of Tucson has drawn renewed attention to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, nearly four months after she was taken from her home in Arizona.

The item, said to have been found on disturbed ground along Highway 79, has not been independently verified or formally linked to the case. However, the detail has gained traction online because Guthrie was reportedly wearing nightwear when she was abducted, making any such find a potential line of inquiry for investigators.

Pajama Top Found Near Tucson Search Area

According to posts shared on X, a couple searching the area alongside individuals associated with the YouTube channel JLR Investigates came across what appeared to be disturbed earth and a pajama shirt lying nearby. The location is described as being roughly 30 minutes north of Guthrie's home in Tucson's Catalina Foothills.

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One post attributed to Ann and Todd from Voices for The Missing stated: 'A pyjama top has been found on what looks to be disturbed land along Hwy 79. This is about 30 mins North of Nancy Guthrie home. It was recommended authorities be called. Sheriffs are on scene.'

Authorities Respond After Disturbing Ground Discovery

A separate post from JLR Investigates said the Pima County Sheriff's Department attended the scene and collected the item. There has been no official confirmation from law enforcement regarding the nature of the find or whether it is connected to Guthrie's disappearance.

The reported discovery has drawn particular interest because Savannah Guthrie, Nancy Guthrie's daughter, previously said her mother was taken in the middle of the night while wearing pyjamas. That detail has led some observers to view the item as potentially significant, although authorities have not commented publicly.

Social Media Reactions Question Evidence Handling

The reports quickly prompted widespread reaction on social media, with users debating both the potential importance of the find and how the scene was handled.

Some posts centred on investigative questions, including whether additional details, such as the colour or description of Guthrie's clothing, had been made public. Others raised concerns about whether the area should have been secured more strictly if it was considered a possible crime scene.

Not all responses treated the discovery as credible. Some users questioned whether the garment was connected to the case at all, while others criticised speculation circulating online. One post urged caution, warning against the spread of unverified information.

Nancy Guthrie Case Remains Active Investigation

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, which is leading the investigation, has not issued a public statement addressing the reported discovery. Without confirmation, it remains unclear whether the item will play any role in the case.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson nearly four months ago. According to authorities, a masked and gloved man was captured on a Nest doorbell camera entering the property during the night. The suspect's identity has not been publicly confirmed, and no arrests have been announced.

The case remains active. Investigators have continued to appeal for information, with a combined reward of more than $1.2 million offered for details leading to a breakthrough. Guthrie's family has urged anyone with relevant information to contact the FBI via 1-800-CALL-FBI or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 88-Crime.

For now, the reported find along Highway 79 remains unverified, leaving investigators and the public waiting for confirmation as to whether it represents a meaningful development or an unrelated discovery.

IBTimes UK is unable to independently verify the reported discovery, including the authenticity of the garment or any confirmed link to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, as authorities have not issued official confirmation.