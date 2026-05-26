Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly acknowledged behind closed doors that his government has little ability to influence US President Donald Trump's decision-making on Iran, a revelation that has fuelled intense online debate over the true nature of the alliance between Washington and Jerusalem.

The reported remarks emerged as the Trump administration pursued indirect negotiations with Iran that have largely sidelined Israel, despite years of close strategic coordination between the two allies. The comments also came after Trump publicly declared that Netanyahu would 'do whatever I want him to do,' further intensifying scrutiny over who holds leverage in the relationship.

Netanyahu Reportedly Admits Israel Has Limited Influence Over Trump's Iran Decisions

According to a report by Reuters, citing two Israeli officials with knowledge of private conversations, Netanyahu told confidants that Israel 'has no manoeuvre to influence the president right now.' The remarks reportedly surfaced as the United States engaged in indirect negotiations with Iran mediated by Pakistan, an unusual diplomatic arrangement given Pakistan's historically delicate relations with both countries, with Israel playing only a limited role in the discussions.

The admission comes amid an active and ongoing conflict. Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes on Iran on 28 February 2026, codenamed Operation Roaring Lion and Operation Epic Fury respectively, targeting Iranian military and leadership infrastructure. The strikes killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and marked the beginning of a war now approaching its third month. Israel has since found itself largely excluded from the ceasefire and deal negotiations that followed.

The development marks a notable shift given Israel's long-standing efforts to shape US policy toward Tehran's nuclear ambitions and regional influence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly tells close aides he has no influence over President Trump’s decisions. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) May 25, 2026

Social Media Users Clash Over Claims Netanyahu Cannot Influence Trump

The report sparked fierce reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief at the suggestion that Netanyahu lacks influence over Trump's decisions.

One user wrote, 'This says a lot. The world's realizing President Trump makes decisions based on what he believes is best for America not on pressure from allies, lobbyists, or foreign leaders.'

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Others were unconvinced. One viral response stated, 'False.. we already know that Trump is Netanyahu's b***h boy,' while another user posted, 'HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAH. Planted fake bull***t as Trump literally bends over and takes it dry from Netanyahu.'

Some commenters argued the report was intended to shape public perception rather than reveal genuine political dynamics. One post read, 'Well played Benji! We all know you still do, but you pretend like you don't.'

Others defended the idea of independence in foreign policy. One user commented, 'Good. Foreign affairs shouldn't be influenced by external sources,' while another wrote, 'Of course, Netanyahu doesn't or Trump wouldn't have agreed to a deal with Iran.'

The online debate highlighted broader divisions surrounding US support for Israel, particularly as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify.

We already know everyone in politics lies. This is just one of the many we're told. — WeedFiend (@CannabisTerpPro) May 25, 2026

We know it’s true because they keep telling us it over and over and over again, almost like brainwash — . (@that70smoke) May 25, 2026

Good. Foreign affairs shouldn’t be influenced by external sources. — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) May 25, 2026

Of course Netanyahu doesn’t or Trump wouldn’t have agreed to a deal with Iran. — Dean (@DeanMackeyX) May 25, 2026

False.. we already know that Trump is Netanyahu’s bitch boy — The White Lion (@_TheWhiteLion__) May 25, 2026

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAHAH



Planted fake bullshit as Trump literally bends over and takes it dry from Netanyahu.



There’s never been a more subservient American president in the history of the United States. — Executioner Media (@Executioner1776) May 25, 2026

Well played Benji! We all know you still do but you pretend like you don't. — Ben (@ClerkNPC) May 25, 2026

Joint US-Israel Strikes On Iran

The political fallout also comes amid heightened regional instability following the joint US-Israeli military actions targeting Iranian-linked facilities. The strikes triggered concerns across global energy markets, driving up oil and gas prices as investors feared wider conflict in the Gulf region.

Analysts warned that any escalation involving Iran could threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important maritime trade routes. A significant share of global oil exports passes through the narrow waterway, making it highly vulnerable during periods of military confrontation.

Energy traders reacted nervously to the possibility of disruptions, with crude prices climbing amid fears that Iran could attempt to restrict access to the strait in retaliation. Governments across Europe, Asia and North America have closely monitored the situation due to concerns over inflation and energy security.

While Washington and Jerusalem have both defended their regional security policies, the latest tensions have renewed international focus on how closely aligned the two governments remain, particularly as Trump continues pursuing negotiations with Tehran despite opposition from some Israeli officials.