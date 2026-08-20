Palm Beach County Clerk Mike Caruso, a MAGA-aligned former Florida lawmaker and close ally of Governor Ron DeSantis, has been arrested and suspended from office after accusations he sexually abused his five-year-old grandson by taking him alone during a family cruise.

The 67-year-old Republican faces five felony charges including kidnapping and lewd or lascivious molestation. DeSantis issued the suspension order on 18 August 2026, one year after appointing Caruso to the post.

The case centres on events aboard a Royal Caribbean vessel last summer as reports emerged this week.

Allegations From the Cruise Ship Voyage

Investigators say Caruso paid for tickets for at least ten family members on the Icon of the Seas cruise in August 2025.

While the ship was in international waters he separated the boy from his parents under the pretext of buying ice cream.

Read more Mike Caruso's Disturbing Sexual Offender History Haunts Back After Arrest on Child-Sex Abuse Charges Mike Caruso's Disturbing Sexual Offender History Haunts Back After Arrest on Child-Sex Abuse Charges

The child was alone with him for at least an hour and was not taken for ice cream.

According to the arrest affidavit the grandson later told his father that Caruso had placed his penis in the boy's mouth and urinated, describing the taste as nasty, and that they had showered together.

The father first learned of the claims on 22 October 2025 after seeing the boy engage in concerning behaviour with a younger sibling.

Family members had noted Caruso returned wearing different clothes with wet hair.

The victim, who is under twelve, has since received therapeutic care consistent with trauma from the events described to investigators.

Earlier Incidents and Caruso's Record

The boy also disclosed an earlier episode around Thanksgiving 2024 when Caruso allegedly fondled his genitals, touched his buttocks and exposed himself while they were alone.

Caruso, who served in the Florida House from 2018 until his appointment as clerk, had voted for legislation allowing the death penalty for adults convicted of sexually battering children under twelve.

He denied the allegations when confronted by his son in a recorded conversation in February 2026, insisting they were impossible because he is attracted to women.

He added 'if you report this to the authorities there won't be any of me left, I can tell you that'.

Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the arrest, noting substantial assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and local agencies.

Caruso's former spouse had previously raised concerns of inappropriate behaviour years earlier during their divorce proceedings in Palm Beach County.

Court Appearance and Ongoing Investigation

Caruso was booked into Palm Beach County jail and made a first appearance on 19 August where a judge ordered no contact with the victim, family members or anyone under eighteen.

He was denied bond and extradited to Orange County, where the charges were filed. The suspension order from DeSantis cited Caruso's unsupervised access to the child in Orange County, Palm Beach County and on the family vacation.

Tracy Caruso, his wife, described the matter as a life-in-jail kind of thing upon learning of the arrest. As of 20 August 2026 the investigation continues with further details expected from officials in the coming days. Prosecutors have not yet charged sexual battery, though the described acts could fall under that definition under Florida law.

Caruso remains held without bond pending further proceedings in the central Florida court while the political fallout from the case continues to develop across the state.