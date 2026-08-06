New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was booed off stage by a chanting crowd at a pro-police celebration on Staten Island, as attendees shouted that nobody wanted him there and drowned out his remarks in under a minute.

The confrontation unfolded on Tuesday at Turtle Circle on the Midland Beach Boardwalk during the New York Police Department's 43rd Patrol Borough National Night Out Against Crime. Video from the event shows the mayor's attempted address to families quickly overwhelmed by loud jeers and profanities from sections of the audience.

The reception follows ongoing friction between the mayor and law enforcement supporters, linked to his previous campaign pledges to defund the police and subsequent budget cuts that cancelled plans to hire 5,000 new officers. Criticism also intensified after his response to a February incident in Washington Square Park, known as 'Snowballgate', where he described an attack on officers as a snowball fight despite two officers sustaining injuries.

Chants Derail Staten Island Speech by Mayor Zohran Mamdani

As the mayor took the microphone to greet the estimated 3,500 residents gathered for the community event, sections of the audience immediately began booing and shouting. Video footage circulated online shows attendees shaking their fists and repeatedly demanding he leave the venue.

Unable to deliver his prepared remarks over the noise, he briefly attempted to speak before yielding. He thanked the crowd, placed his hand over his heart and walked off the stage with a smile. An event organiser struggled to regain control as the crowd continued to hurl expletives at the departing official.

The disruption prompted swift reactions across social media platforms. Conservative political commentator Joey Mannarino noted that working-class New Yorkers and police officers had firmly rejected his presence at the venue.

Pundit Eric Daugherty remarked that the mayor 'walked off in shame'. Meanwhile, influencer David Freeman stated that voters are beginning to notice the reality of the administration policies, pointing out that the public reception towards the administration is growing noticeably colder across the city.

Festivities Continue Despite Mayor Zohran Mamdani Backlash

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Following the disruption, the focus of the evening returned to the partnership between local communities and law enforcement. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch formally addressed the crowd to highlight the necessity of joint cooperation, thanking the roughly 35,000 members of the department for their ongoing service.

She reminded attendees that public safety is built collaboratively through the relationships forged between neighbours, police officers, local community members and elected officials.

Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon echoed this sentiment from the stage, praising the precinct commanders and community affairs teams for their dedication. He stressed that effective police work would be impossible without the direct support of the residents, reminding the boardwalk audience that 'the people are the police and the police are the people'.

Uniformed officers from four local precincts spent the remainder of the free community celebration interacting with families alongside representatives from more than 170 city agencies, local organisations and businesses.

Families Focus on Fun as Community Events Continue

Children participated in hands-on activities, explored emergency vehicles provided by the fire department and interacted with horses brought to the boardwalk event. Residents enjoyed performances by local dance troupes, including the New York Dance Company, with music provided by a live disc jockey throughout the night.

For attendees like Olivia Sully, who was experiencing the annual event for the first time, the evening was described as highly successful. Sully noted that the gathering 'was so fun' and provided an opportunity for young people to connect directly with law enforcement officers in a welcoming environment.