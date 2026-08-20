US Rep. Jimmy Gomez is facing a sexual assault allegation after an unnamed woman told the House Ethics Committee that the California Democrat sexually assaulted her, escalating an investigation that began with allegations of sexual misconduct involving a congressional staffer.

The woman has cooperated with the House Ethics Committee's investigation and described her allegations during testimony to the panel. Her lawyers have rejected Gomez's claim that his conduct was consensual, saying their client's account was significantly different from the congressman's description of events.

The allegations remain unproven, and Gomez has not been charged with a crime. The House Ethics Committee is investigating whether his conduct violated congressional rules.

Woman Accuses Gomez of Sexual Assault

The latest allegation emerged after Gomez acknowledged that he had made what he described as 'personal mistakes outside' his marriage.

Gomez said in a statement that the actions in question were consensual. Attorneys representing the unnamed woman subsequently pushed back against that characterisation, saying the conduct their client described was not consensual.

The woman's lawyers said she had told the Ethics Committee about sexual harassment and assault involving Gomez. They have indicated that they expect the committee's investigation to support her account.

The woman's identity has not been publicly disclosed.

The allegation is separate from the initial incident that brought Gomez under scrutiny, although it emerged as investigators were examining the broader allegations against him.

Ethics Probe Began With Staffer Allegations

The House Ethics Committee announced on 17 August that it was investigating Gomez over allegations of sexual misconduct.

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The committee said it was examining an allegation that Gomez had engaged in 'inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer'. The investigation centres partly on an alleged encounter involving Gomez and a congressional staffer from another office.

The inquiry was examining whether Gomez's conduct potentially violated the House Code of Official Conduct. The investigation comes as lawmakers face renewed pressure to strengthen rules governing relationships and sexual conduct involving members of Congress and staff.

Gomez has denied violating House ethics rules.

He has acknowledged an extramarital relationship but has maintained that the relationship was consensual. The latest allegation from the woman interviewed by the committee directly challenges that account.

Investigation Expands Beyond Original Allegation

The inquiry has attracted additional attention because investigators reportedly learned about other allegations while examining the original complaint.

The woman's lawyers described the allegations to the Ethics Committee as involving 'sexual harassment and assault', while emphasising that their client's interaction with Gomez was not consensual.

The House panel has not concluded that Gomez committed sexual misconduct. An ethics investigation is an inquiry into allegations and does not amount to a finding of guilt.

Gomez is continuing to serve in Congress while the investigation proceeds.

Gomez Says He Will Cooperate

Gomez has said he will cooperate with the Ethics Committee and provide information requested as part of its investigation. His position remains that the conduct he has acknowledged was consensual and did not violate federal law or House ethics rules.

The controversy has nevertheless put fresh pressure on the congressman as the committee examines competing accounts of what happened and whether his conduct breached congressional standards.