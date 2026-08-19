Former Florida lawmaker and Palm Beach County Clerk Mike Caruso has been arrested on serious child sexual abuse and kidnapping charges on 18 August following a comprehensive state-led investigation.

State authorities confirmed that the 67-year-old Republican official faces multiple criminal counts, including lewd or lascivious molestation and child abuse causing mental injury, stemming from alleged incidents between 2024 and 2025.

Governor Ron DeSantis moved swiftly to suspend the former state representative from office just one year after appointing him to the lucrative local administrative post.

The stunning development places intense scrutiny on the prominent politician, who previously voted for stringent capital sentencing laws targeting child sex offenders while serving in the Florida House.

Investigators claimed that the offences involved a young family member, sending shockwaves through Florida political circles as legal proceedings begin.

Prosecutors from the Office of Statewide Prosecution are managing the ongoing criminal case, while local authorities ensure complete administrative transition safeguards within the county clerk offices.

Read more Mike Caruso's Disturbing Sexual Offender History Haunts Back After Arrest on Child-Sex Abuse Charges Mike Caruso's Disturbing Sexual Offender History Haunts Back After Arrest on Child-Sex Abuse Charges

Death Penalty Vote Regains Attention

Caruso's previous record on child sexual abuse has now come under scrutiny. While serving in the Florida House, he voted in favour of HB 1297, a measure known as the Capital Sexual Battery law. The bill passed the House by 95 votes to 14 on 13 April 2023, before clearing the Senate and being signed by DeSantis.

HB 1297 allows prosecutors to seek a death sentence in certain cases where an adult is convicted of sexually battering a child younger than 12. It also created a separate sentencing process, including requirements for aggravating factors and a jury recommendation. The law took effect on 1 October 2023, per the Florida Senate.

Arrest Over Alleged Abuse

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Palm Beach County Clerk of Court Mike Caruso had been arrested 'on charges related to child sexual abuse.'

According to the executive order of suspension, Caruso is facing kidnapping, lewd or lascivious molestation, lewd or lascivious exhibition, luring or enticing a child, and child abuse causing mental injury charges.

Authorities allege that Caruso repeatedly abused his grandson between 2024 and 2025. In a recorded interview with Orange County law enforcement reported by several outlets, the victim recounted the alleged incidents, which started in November 2024.

Court records detail another alleged incident involving an August 2025 Royal Caribbean trip on the Icon of the Seas, which Caruso reportedly paid for at least 10 relatives.

Investigators allege that while the vessel was outside US territorial waters, he took the child away from the other adults, claiming he was going to get ice cream with him.

The allegations reportedly came to light two months later. Speaking to WPTV, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said the boy's father became aware of the alleged abuse in October after witnessing behaviour between his son and his younger brother that was concerning.

DeSantis Suspends County Clerk

DeSantis quickly acted after the arrest, suspending Caruso from his duties as county clerk. The governor had selected Caruso for the post a year earlier after a vacancy arose. Before becoming clerk, Caruso represented a Palm Beach County district in the Florida House as a Republican.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Caruso is presumed innocent unless and until he is proven guilty in court. At the same time, prosecutors will now have to establish the allegations against him through the criminal justice process.

Civil rights advocates continually stressed the vital importance of protecting vulnerable minors while ensuring that standard due process rights are strictly maintained throughout the judicial proceedings.