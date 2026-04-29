Donald Trump faces explosive claims from within conservative circles, with one Republican lawyer warning that the president's health may have reached the level of a 'national emergency', raising urgent questions about his ability to lead.

Chris Truax, a conservative appellate lawyer and former GOP campaign official, issued a stark warning about Trump's condition. Writing in a widely discussed opinion piece, Truax claimed that the president appeared to be 'deteriorating by the day'.

He pointed to what he described as troubling signs, including poor judgement, erratic behaviour, and increasingly confusing public statements. According to Truax, these issues go beyond normal political criticism and instead suggest a deeper concern about Trump's mental fitness.

The lawyer's remarks have gained traction precisely because they come from within Trump's own political camp. Unlike typical opposition attacks, this critique has been framed as a warning from someone aligned with conservative values, giving it added weight in the ongoing debate.

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Claims of Mental Instability

Truax claims that Trump has shown signs of confusion in speech and difficulty maintaining coherent messaging. He argued that when the president's statements are closely examined, they can appear disjointed and lacking clarity.

Critics have seized on these observations, pointing to recent speeches and public appearances where Trump's phrasing and delivery have drawn scrutiny. Some have suggested that these moments indicate a decline in cognitive sharpness, though no official medical diagnosis has been confirmed.

Supporters have pushed back strongly, dismissing the claims as politically motivated and exaggerated. They argue that Trump's speaking style has always been unconventional and should not be mistaken for evidence of serious health issues.

The divide highlights a broader national conversation about age, leadership, and transparency, particularly as Trump approaches his 80s while remaining in one of the most demanding roles in the world.

Push for Medical Transparency

Rather than calling for immediate removal from office, Truax proposed a different approach. He suggested that Congress should seek full and unfiltered access to Trump's medical records, arguing that transparency would help address growing public concern.

This proposal is seen by some as a more politically realistic step compared to invoking the Twenty-fifth Amendment, which allows for the removal of a president deemed unfit to serve. While the amendment has been widely discussed in political circles, it remains difficult to implement in practice.

Truax argued that greater oversight could provide clarity without forcing lawmakers into a direct confrontation over impeachment or removal. However, critics of this approach question what would happen even if concerning information were revealed, noting that political divisions could still prevent decisive action.

Calls for Openness Regarding Health

The idea has nevertheless added fuel to calls for greater accountability and openness regarding the health of public officials.

The fallout from these claims has been swift, with commentators, politicians, and voters weighing in on what it could mean for Trump's presidency. Reports suggest that even a portion of his previous supporters are beginning to express concern, with some calling for stronger oversight.

Trump has continued to reject criticism, maintaining that he remains fully capable of carrying out his duties. His allies have echoed this stance, framing the controversy as part of a broader effort to undermine his leadership.