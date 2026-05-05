A project once sold as privately funded is now at the centre of a taxpayer row after Senate Republicans attached $1 billion (£752 million) in security money to a border enforcement bill.

A Fox News report shared that Senate Republicans have quietly added the funding to a sweeping immigration package that would send large sums to ICE, Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies. The money is earmarked for the US Secret Service and described as security funding tied to Trump's White House ballroom and the wider East Wing Modernisation Project.

$1 Billion Tucked Into an Immigration Bill

The proposal appears in the Senate Judiciary Committee's part of a broader reconciliation package focused on immigration enforcement. Fox News reported that the package includes nearly $31 billion (£23.3 billion) for ICE, $3.5 billion (£2.6 billion) for Customs and Border Protection, $2.5 billion (£1.9 billion) for the Department of Homeland Security and almost $1.5 billion (£1.1 billion) for the Department of Justice.

The ballroom-related money would go to the Secret Service for 'security adjustments and upgrades'. The language cited by Fox says it may fund 'above-ground and below-ground security features', while stating that the money cannot be used for 'non-security elements' of the East Wing Modernisation Project.

From Private Donors to Public Security Costs

The White House had previously said private money would cover the ballroom. FactCheck.org reported last year that the administration said Trump and 'other patriot donors' would pay for the 90,000-square-foot event space, while the president's estimated cost had risen to $300 million (£226 million) by October 2025.

Recent reporting has raised fresh questions about where private fundraising ends and public responsibility begins. A write-up reported that an October fundraising agreement directed donations towards the 'East Wing Modernization and State Ballroom project', while design plans included office space, a movie theatre, a kitchen, a two-storey colonnade and underground infrastructure.

That matters because the latest Senate proposal is far larger than the ballroom's earlier construction cost. An Associated Press article revealed that the $1 billion (£752 million) security figure exceeds the proposed $400 million (£301 million) building cost. AP also said the White House has described the project as heavily fortified, with possible underground security facilities, bomb shelters and drone defences.

Security Argument Gains Force After Dinner Attack

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Republicans have leaned into the security argument since the incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Lawmakers pushed the ballroom after a man allegedly tried to storm the April 25 event with guns and knives. Senator Lindsey Graham argued it would be 'insane' to hold such a dinner at the Washington Hilton again.

Future presidents, Graham and other supporters argue, need a secure space to host state dinners, media events and gatherings involving foreign leaders.

Democrats See Skewed Priorities

Democrats have seized on the proposal as a political gift. Fox reported that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of looking at families struggling with bills and deciding they needed 'more raids and a Trump ballroom'. In earlier floor remarks, Schumer argued that Republicans were focusing on a 'gold-plated' ballroom instead of unresolved Homeland Security funding.

Public opinion may sharpen that attack. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll found that 56 per cent of Americans opposed tearing down the East Wing for the privately funded ballroom, while only 28 per cent supported it.

Republicans are on a different planet than American families.



Republicans looked at families drowning in bills and decided what they really needed was more raids and a Trump ballroom. https://t.co/bTzyxAo572 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 5, 2026

What Happens Next

The $1 billion (£752 million) is not final. AP reported that the House had not released its version of the bill and that the Senate was expected to begin voting on its version next week. Because the package is being pursued through budget reconciliation, Republicans may try to pass it with a simple Senate majority.

The Senate is expected to begin voting on the reconciliation package next week. The House has not released its version of the bill. No funds have been approved for the East Wing Modernisation Project.