President Donald Trump launched into angry posts on Truth Social and a tense exchange in the Oval Office on 10 June 2026, attacking renewed coverage of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after a New York Times report detailed his administration's private scramble to contain the affair.

The reaction came on a day already marked by rising US-Iran tensions, yet it was Epstein, not Iran, that dominated Trump's public statements. The episode offered a fresh example of a president who, in trying to quiet a scandal, instead draws more attention to it.

'Why Aren't They Talking About Him?'

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, Trump turned his frustration from Iran to Democrats, singling out Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by name. 'You'll have Schumer, he goes crazy over this or that or Epstein... this guy, why aren't they talking about him?' Trump asked reporters, redirecting attention toward Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner, whom he described as 'worse than any human being that's ever run for office probably.'

The remarks, captured on video, underscored the extent to which Epstein now occupies a near-permanent place in Trump's public commentary, even as he criticises others for raising the subject. Commentators highlighted the contrast: a president asking why people discuss Epstein while doing so himself on a day defined by a New York Times investigation into his White House's efforts to limit discussion of Epstein.

The Oval Office remarks were delivered against the backdrop of escalating US-Iran military exchanges. Trump's political rivals have accused him of using the conflict to distract from the release of millions of documents related to Epstein, whose files first dropped in late 2025 and exposed connections between the late financier and billionaires, academics, and politicians.

Trump: "I watch that thug that's up in Maine. He's a thug. And they're trying to make excuses for him. I mean, he's worse than any human being that's ever run for office probably. Nobody has ever had a record like that. And you'll have Schumer, he goes crazy over 'Epstein,… pic.twitter.com/bqIanoI5d6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2026

A Book Lifts The Lid On Backroom Turmoil

The NYT piece, headlined 'Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files,' drew on reporting in the forthcoming book Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, by political journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan. The reporting highlighted a substantial amount of behind-the-scenes drama, detailing the arguments and manoeuvring that went into the administration's Epstein strategy.

According to the excerpt, Trump wanted 'the whole Epstein issue buried, and he was snapping at anyone who mentioned it,' while Vice-President JD Vance told the group he believed all the files should be released as soon as possible. The authors further report that Trump personally rang News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson, proprietor Rupert Murdoch and Wall Street Journal editor-in-chief Emma Tucker in a failed bid to stop a Journal scoop about his ties to the late financier.

In one particularly heated scene detailed in the reporting, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino screamed at Attorney General Pam Bondi: 'You fucked this thing up from the start. The way you've been talking about this, that dumb fucking charade with the Epstein files, the 'They're on my desk' nonsense, all the promises to the folks out there.' The White House disputed the characterisation of the confrontation, but did not deny that a meeting had taken place.

A Promise Made, Then Reversed

The crisis did not emerge without warning. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump had promised to release the Epstein files as part of a broader message that the government was run by powerful people hiding the truth from Americans. That pledge built substantial expectations among his base, expectations his administration then failed to meet.

The dispute intensified after the administration walked back its own claims, determining that Epstein did not have a celebrity 'client list' and that he had not been murdered in his New York City prison cell in 2019. Bondi had previously told Fox News on camera that such a list was 'sitting on my desk' awaiting review, a statement that proved politically damaging once the DOJ reversed course.

As analysts noted, many of the officials placed inside Trump's second administration were put there in part because they had built MAGA-base support on the specific promise that the Epstein files would be blown open, only to say, once in office, that they were not going to do that anymore.

Bombshell from Haberman and Swan:



Trump wanted the Epstein issue buried and snapped at anyone who mentioned it.



In the days before WSJ published that Epstein birthday book scoop, Trump tried to quash the story by calling Rupert Murdoch, News Corp.'s chief executive, and The… — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 10, 2026

A Base In Open Revolt

The backlash was swift and came from within Trump's own movement. Trump's Truth Social post defending Bondi and dismissing the public interest in Epstein garnered more than 36,000 replies compared with roughly 32,000 likes, marking the first time the president had ever been 'ratioed' on his own platform.

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa, chants calling for Bondi's resignation could be heard from the floor, while Republican attendees almost universally sided with Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel over the attorney general. Right-wing podcaster Steve Bannon warned at the same event: 'For this to go away, you're going to lose 10% of the MAGA movement.'

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Trump responded by labelling the entire controversy the 'Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.' In a Truth Social post, he called his own supporters 'weaklings,' declared he no longer wanted the backing of those who had bought into what he dismissed as 'bulls--t, hook, line, and sinker,' and branded them his 'PAST supporters.' The post did not resolve the revolt. Bondi was ultimately removed from her post as Attorney General on 2 April 2026, with analysts noting that her handling of the Epstein files had become a growing political problem for the administration.

On 10 June 2026, with a NYT book excerpt setting out the turmoil and a live television audience watching him snap at a morning news host for raising it, Trump offered his critics a clear public example that echoed much of what the reporting alleged.