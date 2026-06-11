A vital intelligence programme credited with thwarting a 2024 terrorist plot against a Taylor Swift concert in Austria is now at risk of shutting down. The United States House of Representatives has failed to pass a temporary extension for Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, leaving the surveillance tool set to lapse on Saturday.

Lawmakers voted 198-218 on Thursday against keeping the provision active for another three weeks. The fast-track procedure required a two-thirds majority, but a coalition of Democrats and privacy-focused Republicans prevented the measure from advancing, Fox News reported.

How A Clash Over Trump's Intelligence Pick Derailed The Vote

The standoff stems from widespread Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump's selection of Bill Pulte as the acting director of national intelligence. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated his party would withhold support for the spy programme until the appointment is reversed. Pulte is scheduled to begin his new role on 19 June.

Democrats view the senior housing official as unqualified for the security position. During a recent news conference, Jeffries referred to the nominee as a 'malignant clown'. House Democrats also pledged to investigate his tenure at the Federal Housing Finance Agency, where he previously launched fraud inquiries into political opponents.

Despite the legislative blockade, Trump has refused to yield to demands for a different intelligence chief. Although he mentioned searching for a permanent replacement, the president insisted that lawmakers renew the surveillance act without modifications ahead of the 12 June deadline.

Politico: Spy law on track to lapse after House rejects extension



The vote effectively ensures Section 702 will expire for the first time since it was enacted in 2008.https://t.co/u6wf2hUadL — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) June 11, 2026

Why Section 702 Matters For Global Security Efforts

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Section 702 authorises the government to monitor the communications of foreign suspects located abroad who use American network infrastructure. It has been used in major security operations, including intercepting fentanyl precursors from China and locating a prominent Mexican cartel leader. However, the law also incidentally sweeps up messages from American citizens, angering privacy advocates across both political parties.

House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed frustration after attempting to pass an unchanged extension. 'I attempted to pass a short-term extension for three weeks. Clean extension, no changes to the law,' Johnson stated following the vote. He noted that Democrats rejected the proposal and questioned the value of repeating the legislative exercise.

Republicans warn that allowing the act to expire leaves the country vulnerable, particularly as 45 nations arrive for the World Cup and international tensions persist. House Intelligence Chairman Rick Crawford described the failure to renew the tool as 'unserious, very dangerous behavior.'

🇺🇸House Republicans failed to pass a short-term extension of the nation’s warrantless surveillance powers under FISA 702.



The vote failed 198-218 after Democrats refused to back the bill over objections to Trump installing Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence.… — NewsForce (@Newsforce) June 11, 2026

What Happens If The Surveillance Authority Lapses

Only seven Democrats crossed party lines to support extending the powers through 2 July, while 19 Republicans joined the opposition to demand stricter privacy controls. Some lawmakers argue that the warnings regarding national security are overstated. Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin pointed out that an intelligence court previously recertified the surveillance protocol through March 2027.

'Existing law allows Section 702 collection to continue under an order from the FISA court for another year, even without congressional reauthorization,' Durbin explained. He insisted that Congress must take the necessary time to refine the legislation properly. A temporary extension was passed earlier this year, but a long-term agreement remains elusive.

Conversely, conservative members caution that relying on the court order carries legal and operational risks. Crawford highlighted that the database would eventually contain outdated intelligence. He added that the government might face 'litigation by providers or outside groups, and even reticence by agency personnel to continue implementing an expired authority.'