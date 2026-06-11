Donald Trump spent three hours undergoing medical tests at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland on 26 May, where the 79-year-old US president was examined by 22 specialists in what appears to be a record-setting health check for a sitting commander-in-chief, according to an analysis by the Washington Post. The marathon assessment, which the White House insists was routine, comes just days before Donald Trump turns 80 on Sunday and as questions over his fitness for office continue to mount.

For context, Trump has long insisted he is in robust health, repeatedly brushing off scrutiny about his age and physical condition. His latest visit to Walter Reed was his fourth full medical evaluation of his second term. The Washington Post review found that this year's specialist line-up was nearly double that of his previous physical, when 14 doctors were reportedly involved in examining the president.

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The new figure is not just a personal high. The paper reported that 22 is the largest number of specialists known to have been present for a single examination of a US president. For a man famously obsessed with records and ratings, it is a milestone that lands rather differently.

'It is an extraordinary number,' said Dr Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist who treated former vice president Dick Cheney and now comments frequently on Trump's health on CNN. 'What specialties do they represent? Why so many?'

The White House, pressed to explain the scale of the medical entourage, pushed back at any suggestion of alarm. In a statement to the Post, officials said: 'The involvement of multiple specialists reflects a comprehensive, multidisciplinary evaluation consistent with best practices for executive-level medical care.'

One official added: 'We have nothing to hide.'

Even so, Reiner had already voiced unease about the administration's approach to transparency the day before Trump travelled to Walter Reed. Speaking to the Post, he argued that aides appeared reluctant to concede that the ageing president might have ordinary health problems.

'This White House just doesn't seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old,' he said. 'There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House.'

Donald Trump Declares 'Perfect' Health After Record Exam

After the battery of tests, Trump wasted no time declaring victory. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social that afternoon, he wrote: 'Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.'

His personal physician, US Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, offered a more clinical summary, though one still glowing in tone. Barbabella said Trump 'remains in excellent health, demonstrating strong cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and overall physical function.'

There was, however, a small but telling discrepancy. Trump described the visit as his '6 month physical', while Barbabella's official documentation referred to it as his 'annual physical examination.' That kind of inconsistency is minor on its own. Added to a pattern of boastful claims from the president and tight-lipped messaging from aides, it feeds the sense that the public is never quite being shown the full medical picture.

The visual evidence has not helped. Photographs of Trump's hands, marked by dark, apparently persistent bruising across the backs, have fuelled speculation about underlying issues. The White House has attributed the marks to relentless handshaking. When a similar bruise appeared on the other hand, officials stuck to that explanation.

Then there are the clips. Trump has frequently been filmed walking with what observers describe as a 'wonky' gait, at times dragging a leg. He is said to grapple with recurring skin issues and pronounced swelling around his ankles, and his public appearances have included flashes of sudden anger, impromptu naps and rambling, sometimes seemingly nonsensical rants. None of this proves serious illness. All of it clashes with the glossy picture of 'perfect' health.

Call this walk "the weave" pic.twitter.com/llFE2LO7kz — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 9, 2026

Public Unease Grows As Donald Trump Nears 80

If the White House hoped voters would simply take the doctor's word for it, the polling suggests otherwise. An April survey conducted by the Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos found that fewer than half of US adults believe Trump has the mental sharpness or physical health to serve effectively as president.

'I think concern for the president's physical health is probably at an all-time high, and I think advanced physical age is the No. 1 concern,' said Dr Jeffrey Kuhlman, a former White House physician who served under presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton.

Kuhlman's warning lands in a political climate where age has become a defining faultline. Trump's insistence that he is in 'excellent' shape may energise supporters who already see criticism of his health as partisan sniping. For others, the image of an almost 80-year-old president requiring 22 specialists for a single check-up is harder to shrug off.

The administration's strategy so far has been to offer short, upbeat medical summaries and little else. There has been no detailed public breakdown of what each of those 22 specialists actually did, or which conditions, if any, they were focused on ruling out. Those are the kind of specifics that would either calm nerves or set off genuine alarm bells.

For now, the unanswered questions hang in the air. Even in a presidency accustomed to spectacle, the sight of Donald Trump adding another record to his name — this time for the size of his medical team — is the sort of thing that sticks.

The White House has been contacted for further comment. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.