Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday told a reporter she was 'stupid' and refused to address questions about a financial disclosure that originally valued her assets at up to $30 million (£22.7 million) before being revised to under $95,000 (£71,800). The Minnesota Democrat's response, captured on video in the halls of Congress, ended with her snapping: 'I don't want to tell you jack sh*t. How about that?'

The exchange, posted to X by LindellTV, showed reporter Alison Steinberg approaching Omar near a lift. 'The last time I spoke to you, you said that I was stupid for asking about your financial disclosure, but there are some discrepancies on there. Would you like to explain them?' Steinberg asked.

🚨 "STUPID" & "JACK SH*T" - ILHAN OMAR'S RESPONSE WHEN ASKED ABOUT HER $30M NET WORTH "CORRECTION"



We went back to @Ilhan Omar to ask about her $30M → $95K net worth "correction."



Her response to our reporter:

"I still think you're STUPID for asking me anything."



And when… pic.twitter.com/0odKzSLMSy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) April 21, 2026

'I still think you're stupid for asking me anything,' Omar replied. When Steinberg pressed on what she would say to Americans seeking answers, Omar insisted she had already 'given them the explanation' but would not repeat it.

The confrontation follows weeks of scrutiny over Omar's financial filings. A 2024 disclosure, filed in May 2025, listed two businesses co-owned by her husband Tim Mynett, a California winery called eStCru LLC and a venture capital firm called Rose Lake Capital, at a combined value of between $6 million (£4.5 million) and $30 million (£22.7 million). The year before, those same companies had been worth no more than $51,000 (£38,500).

Ilhan Omar's Net Worth Went From Millions To Under $100K

On 26 March, Omar filed an amended disclosure. The revised form put her and Mynett's combined assets at between $18,004 (£13,600) and $95,000 (£71,800), the Wall Street Journal reported. Both businesses were listed as having no net value once liabilities were factored in, though the filing still showed between $102,503 (£77,500) and $1,005,200 (£759,700) in 2024 income from the two firms.

Omar's attorney told the Office of Congressional Conduct the inaccurate filing was unintentional and blamed accountants. 'While the error is of course unfortunate, there is nothing untoward and nothing illegal has occurred,' the lawyer wrote.

Spokesperson Jacklyn Rogers said the filing was corrected 'as soon as the discrepancy was identified.' She added: 'The amended disclosure confirms what we've said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire.'

Comer Raises 'Felony Questions' as Omar's Husband's Winery Dissolves

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer had already opened a formal inquiry before the amendment. In a 5 February letter to Mynett, Comer noted the companies had jumped from roughly $51,000 (£38,500) in 2023 to as much as $30 million (£22.7 million) in 2024 and said the sudden increase 'raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence' with Omar. He requested financial records, SEC filings, and documents tied to both companies.

Omar's office called Comer's request 'a political stunt.' But on Monday, Comer went further. 'Who makes a multimillion-dollar mistake on their financial disclosure form?' he said on Fox News, raising what he described as 'felony questions,' per Fox News.

Read more Somaliland Offers to Take Ilhan Omar Back After JD Vance Alleges Immigration Fraud Somaliland Offers to Take Ilhan Omar Back After JD Vance Alleges Immigration Fraud

Separately, eStCru was legally dissolved on 4 April, nine days after Omar filed the amended disclosure listing it as worthless, the Washington Free Beacon wrote. The termination was signed by Mynett's business partner, former DNC adviser William Hailer. Court records had shown the winery held just $650 (£491) in its bank account as of February 2024, while defending a fraud lawsuit from a Washington, D.C., businessman who sought $780,000 (£589,400) in damages.

The National Legal and Policy Center, an ethics watchdog, has separately filed a complaint with the Office of Congressional Conduct alleging Omar failed to properly disclose assets and liabilities tied to Mynett's businesses.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a fellow Minnesota Republican, said Omar 'does not deserve to be in Congress.' Omar has not publicly detailed the liabilities that reduced her husband's businesses to zero net value.